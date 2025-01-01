Record Snowfall in Aomori

Aomori, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - A powerful cold wave has brought heavy snowfall across Japan's Sea of Japan side, with record-breaking accumulations in several areas. In Hirosaki, Aomori Prefecture, snowfall reached 160 cm on Sunday morning, marking the highest accumulation in 12 years and setting a new record.

"It’s tough. I’ve been shoveling snow since morning," a Hirosaki resident said. "I was shocked when I woke up—I couldn’t even leave my house."

Snowfall has also surged in other areas, with Kanazawa seeing more than eight times its average accumulation for this time of year. By tomorrow morning, forecasts predict up to 70 cm of snow in Hokuriku and 50 cm in Tohoku and northern Kinki.

Further heavy snowfall is expected in Hokuriku and Tohoku, with the potential for severe weather warnings. Authorities are urging residents to stay alert for transportation disruptions and other hazards.

Source: TBS