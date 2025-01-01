Kyoto's Plum Blossom Festival Welcomes Visitors with Traditional Tea

KYOTO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - The annual 'Plum Blossom Festival' was held at Kyoto's Kitano Tenmangu Shrine, where maiko and geisha served tea to visiting worshippers.

Kitano Tenmangu, known for its plum blossoms, hosts the festival every year on February 25th, the anniversary of Sugawara no Michizane, the deity of learning enshrined there.

As part of the event, a 'Nodate Grand Tea Ceremony' was held in the shrine grounds, where maiko and geisha entertained visitors with tea. Guests enjoyed the fragrance of plum blossoms while savoring their tea.

One visitor remarked: 'The tea served by the maiko was wonderful, and the tea ceremony was beautifully performed. It was an enjoyable experience.'

This year, due to a cold spell, the shrine's approximately 1,500 plum trees have bloomed later than usual. However, they are expected to reach full bloom around early March.

