Steller’s Sea Eagles Arrive in Shiretoko as Drift Ice Moves In

HOKKAIDO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Steller’s sea eagles have arrived off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido, near the World Natural Heritage site of Shiretoko, seeking a winter refuge. These birds, designated as a national natural treasure, typically breed in Russia’s Far East and can span over two meters when spreading their wings.

On Wednesday morning, as the early sunlight reflected off the drifting ice, a large number of these eagles were seen resting on the frozen surface. As they gracefully spread their wings and took flight, passengers aboard sightseeing boats eagerly pointed their cameras to capture the spectacle.

Source: Kyodo

Week-Long Wildfire in Ofunato: Rain Offers Hope for Containment

A wildfire that erupted in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on February 26th has now entered its second week, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames.

Japan to Release Rice Reserves as Prices Surge Past 5,000 Yen for 5kg

Japan’s rice prices have been steadily climbing, with the cost of a 5-kilogram bag rising from 2,430 to 3,297 yen last year and further increasing to 3,949 yen this year, putting pressure on household budgets. To curb these rising prices, the government has decided to release its rice reserves.

Nagano's Snowy Road Signs Turn into Vandal Hotspots

Heavy snowfall in Nagano Prefecture has created an unusual photo spot, drawing crowds eager to capture the rare sight of road signs buried in snow. However, alongside the excitement, concerns are growing over vandalism, including stickers plastered across the signs and tourists hanging from them.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Overnight Buses Gain Popularity in Japan as Hotels on Wheels

Overnight buses are gaining attention as a convenient travel option this spring. While not always highly profitable for bus companies, they continue to operate these services as part of a broader strategy. What kind of passengers are using them, and how are companies adapting?

Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine Holds 'Floating Hina Dolls' Ritual

March 3rd marks the traditional Girls’ Day festival in Japan. At Kyoto’s Kamigamo Shrine, the annual 'Floating Hina Dolls' ritual was held, where paper dolls are set adrift in the river as a prayer for good health and protection from misfortune.

Norovirus Outbreak at Acclaimed Japanese Restaurant

In Kawachinagano City, Osaka, 56 customers of the renowned "Kiichi" Japanese restaurant reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting. The local health office has identified norovirus as the cause and issued a two-day operational suspension earlier in February when 33 patrons fell ill.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

Train Derails After Hitting Fallen Rock in Fukui

A train derailed after colliding with a fallen rock near Hishima Station on the Echizen Railway in Fukui Prefecture on Sunday. No passengers or crew were injured, but service remains suspended on some sections of the line.

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

Avatar Robot Debuts at Kitakyushu Airport

An avatar robot has been introduced at Kitakyushu Airport to assist with customer guidance. A trial aimed at addressing labor shortages began on February 26th.