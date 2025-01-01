Steller’s Sea Eagles Arrive in Shiretoko as Drift Ice Moves In

HOKKAIDO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Steller’s sea eagles have arrived off the coast of Rausu, Hokkaido, near the World Natural Heritage site of Shiretoko, seeking a winter refuge. These birds, designated as a national natural treasure, typically breed in Russia’s Far East and can span over two meters when spreading their wings.

On Wednesday morning, as the early sunlight reflected off the drifting ice, a large number of these eagles were seen resting on the frozen surface. As they gracefully spread their wings and took flight, passengers aboard sightseeing boats eagerly pointed their cameras to capture the spectacle.

Source: Kyodo