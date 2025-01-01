Tohoku Shinkansen Cars Unexpectedly Detach

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A Tohoku Shinkansen train came to an unexpected stop between Ueno and Omiya on March 6th after its coupled cars separated. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the Hayabusa-Komachi No. 21 train.

In response, services on the Tohoku, Joetsu, and Hokuriku Shinkansen lines were suspended in both directions for vehicle inspections. East Japan Railway (JR East) is currently investigating the situation at the site while working to restore operations swiftly.

Source: Kyodo