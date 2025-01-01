News On Japan
Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

TOKYO, Mar 07 (News On Japan) - In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The revised bill includes measures to regulate excessive charges based on romantic manipulation, prohibit unjust debt collection, and ban so-called "scout back" fees—payments made to hosts for introducing women to sex-related businesses.

Additionally, the maximum fine for operating without a license has been dramatically raised from 2 million yen to 300 million yen.

Source: TBS

