AI-Assisted Health Check: Free Wellness Event Draws Crowd in Sapporo

SAPPORO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - A free event, organized annually by Hokkaido University and the city of Sapporo, offering health checkups was held in Sapporo on Sunday, attracting a large crowd.

One of the highlights was a brain age test, where participants watched others' reactions with keen interest.

This year, for the first time, an AI-powered caregiving robot was introduced to assess body posture and suggest suitable exercises.

"Free services are the best. Seeing my posture in real time made me realize I need to improve it," said a female participant.

While the March 9th event has concluded, additional sessions are scheduled for June, August, and October at the Super Arcs Kita 24-Jo store.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB