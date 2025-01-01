AI Takes Over Meal Planning? Time-Saving Life Hacks for Busy Households

SAPPORO, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - AI is now helping with meal planning—one of the most time-consuming household tasks. A recent survey of 100 women ranked the most exhausting chores, with meal preparation topping the list. But AI might offer a solution.

This article introduces four life hacks to save time on housework, including AI-assisted meal planning. Whether it’s automating grocery lists or suggesting recipes based on what’s in the fridge, AI tools are making everyday tasks easier.

Discover practical ways to streamline your daily routine with these time-saving tips.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB