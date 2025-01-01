AI Agents: The Jobs They Replace and the New Roles They Create

TOKYO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - As artificial intelligence (AI) agents become more prevalent, discussions are intensifying about which jobs may disappear and what new roles could emerge. Tech entrepreneur Takafumi Horie, widely known as "Horiemon," recently shared his insights on how AI agents could impact employment and business.

According to Horie, AI agents have the potential to enable individuals to operate high-growth businesses on their own, coining the term "one-person unicorn." He suggests that AI agents could handle various operational tasks, allowing solo entrepreneurs to scale businesses without large teams.

One prominent AI trend in 2025, Horie predicts, will be the widespread adoption of AI agents. Unlike traditional AI chatbots focused on dialogue, AI agents can autonomously complete tasks such as web browsing, application operations, and ticket reservations. He demonstrated the capabilities of OpenAI's "Operator" AI agent, which successfully booked train tickets from Narita Airport to Tokyo DisneySea without human intervention.

AI agents are also transforming the way businesses operate. Horie pointed out that they can automate processes such as compiling sales lead lists overnight or collecting data from public procurement websites—tasks that were previously tedious and labor-intensive. He emphasized that businesses failing to integrate AI agents could lose competitive advantage as automation accelerates.

The technology is particularly suited for industries where manual data handling remains dominant. AI-driven automation could streamline operations such as digitizing faxed documents, a task that has traditionally required significant human effort.

With AI adoption surging, many professionals are seeking ways to integrate AI into their careers. The DMM AI Camp, a training program specializing in AI application development, has gained traction among aspiring engineers. The program teaches participants how to develop AI-powered applications in as little as one month, equipping them with skills to harness AI-driven automation.

Industry experts note that demand for AI-related engineering skills has skyrocketed, with some AI development roles commanding salaries 3.5 times higher than conventional IT jobs. Horie believes that mastering AI technologies is critical for professionals who want to remain competitive, emphasizing that now is the best time to invest in AI expertise.

As AI agents continue to advance, businesses and individuals alike must adapt to leverage their capabilities. While some traditional jobs may be displaced, new opportunities will emerge for those who embrace AI-driven transformation.

Source: 堀江貴文 ホリエモン