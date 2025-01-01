Kawasaki Heavy Delivers Japan’s Largest Submarine

Mar 14 (News On Japan) - A delivery ceremony was held for the 'Raigei,' one of Japan’s largest submarines, built at a cost of approximately 702 billion yen.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries handed over the vessel to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF). The submarine measures approximately 84 meters in length and has a displacement of 3,000 tons. Construction began in March 2021, and it is equipped with a propulsion system that combines a diesel engine and lithium-ion batteries.

A parliamentary vice minister of defense expressed expectations for the submarine’s role on the front lines of national defense. The 'Raigei' has been assigned to the JMSDF’s First Submarine Squadron under the Kure District Headquarters in Hiroshima Prefecture, where it will be engaged in maritime security operations.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS