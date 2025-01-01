News On Japan
Ninja Campaign Targets Overtourism

HOKKAIDO, Mar 14 (News On Japan) - Efforts to tackle overtourism in Otaru, Hokkaido, have taken an unconventional turn, as local youth have adopted a ninja persona to urge tourists to follow proper etiquette.

The initiative, led by the Otaru Next 100 Executive Committee, aims to counter viral tourism trends by using eye-catching digital warnings.

The issue gained urgency after a rise in misconduct at popular sites, including tourists trespassing on private property and a fatal railway accident involving a Chinese visitor in January 2025. Despite official warnings, many tourists continue to ignore local rules.

On March 2, committee members dressed as ninjas and created a social media image featuring a ninja warning tourists to respect private property. The campaign quickly gained traction online, with some calling for messages in multiple languages.

The initiative is set to continue, with ten planned installments aimed at promoting responsible tourism while preserving Otaru’s local life and culture.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

