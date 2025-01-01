News On Japan
'Ship Elevator' Opens on Yodo River, Restoring Kyoto-Osaka Water Route

KYOTO, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - A newly built ship elevator at the Yodo River Weir in Osaka City saw its first passage on March 16th, reopening a historic waterway that had been severed for 42 years. The route, which connects Kyoto's Fushimi district to Osaka Bay, is now accessible again, allowing direct boat access to Yumeshima, the artificial island that will host the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

During the Expo, an irregular boat service is planned between the weir's downstream area and Yumeshima.

Ship elevators, known as lock gates, help vessels navigate water level differences in rivers and seas. The Yodo River Weir's lock gate, construction of which began in January 2022, measures approximately 20 meters wide and 70 meters long, adjusting water levels by up to two meters. According to the Kinki Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the lock has been named the 'Yodo River Gateway' and is one of the largest of its kind in Japan.

On its opening day, five sightseeing boats entered the lock from upstream, taking around 30 minutes to adjust to the lower water level before proceeding downstream. During a commemorative ceremony, Osaka Governor Yoshimura expressed hopes for further revitalization of Osaka’s water transport, stating: 'We want to enhance the role of Osaka as a city of water.'

Meanwhile, a new dock near Hankyu Juso Station opened on the downstream side of the lock, serving as a departure point for irregular boat services to the Expo site. However, a full-fledged ferry service between Kyoto and the Expo venue has yet to be planned, as the journey would take approximately eight hours.

Source: 産経ニュース

