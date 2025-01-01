Kansai Airport Terminal 1 Renovation Completed

OSAKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Kansai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has undergone a major renovation, with the previously separate north and south immigration halls now connected by a passageway, allowing arriving passengers to be distributed based on congestion levels.

Security screening lanes for international flights have also been expanded, increasing the hourly processing capacity by approximately 1,500 passengers.

Marking its 30th anniversary, a preview event was held on March 15, with the newly renovated Terminal 1 set to officially open on March 27.

