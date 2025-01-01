Shizuoka Approves 4,000 Yen Mount Fuji Entry Fee, Aligning With Yamanashi

SHIZUOKA, Mar 18 (News On Japan) - Mount Fuji will officially become a paid climb, as the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly approved an ordinance on March 17th requiring hikers to pay a 4,000 yen entry fee. Following Yamanashi’s lead, Shizuoka will implement the fee starting in the summer of 2025.

According to Chiharu Yoneyama, the representative of the Gotenba Fifth Station’s Higashi-Fuji Mountain Lodge, the decision will have an impact on businesses. "As a mountain lodge, we expect a slight decrease in visitors. However, we must take this change seriously."

On March 17th, Mount Fuji entered a new phase—one where climbing requires payment.

"Are there any objections?"

"None."

During the February regular session of the prefectural assembly, Shizuoka approved the ordinance to regulate Mount Fuji climbers. This measure replaces the existing voluntary 1,000 yen conservation fee with a mandatory 4,000 yen entry fee per person.

Additionally, hikers who do not stay at a mountain lodge will be prohibited from entering the mountain between 2 p.m. and 3 a.m. the following day.

Yamanashi Prefecture has already mandated a 2,000 yen passage fee for its trails since the summer of 2024, and in March, it approved an ordinance raising the fee on the Yoshida Route to 4,000 yen. Shizuoka assessed the effectiveness of these measures in reducing reckless “bullet climbing” and decided to match Yamanashi’s pricing.

For Shizuoka, this marks the first introduction of a Mount Fuji entry fee. Yoneyama sees potential benefits, hoping it will address long-standing issues.

"More people who truly want to experience climbing Mount Fuji will attempt it. By discouraging bullet climbing, general hikers may find it easier—though 'easier' may not be the right word—but at least they can ascend without congestion."

Source: SBSnews6