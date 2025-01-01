News On Japan
Osaka's Food Court Battle Heats Up

OSAKA, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Gran Green Osaka South Hall is set to open on March 21st, featuring a key attraction: Time Out Market Osaka. This food court, curated by the internationally recognized media brand Time Out, will host 17 restaurants and two bars.

In recent years, unique food courts have been emerging around Osaka Station, including those in Grand Front Osaka and Lucua. As retail sales slow, commercial facilities increasingly rely on drawing visitors through appealing dining options, according to industry experts.

Source: MBS

First Commercial Reactor Dismantling Begins at Hamaoka

Chubu Electric Power has begun dismantling the reactor at Unit 2 of the Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant in Omaezaki, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Monday. This marks the first time a commercial nuclear reactor is being dismantled in Japan.

PM Ishiba Under Fire Over 100,000 Yen Vouchers

The controversy surrounding Prime Minister Ishiba’s 100,000-yen voucher program continued to face scrutiny in the Diet on Monday, with opposition parties intensifying their criticism. Within the ruling party, concerns are mounting that Ishiba may be an electoral liability.

Shizuoka Approves 4,000 Yen Mount Fuji Entry Fee, Aligning With Yamanashi

Mount Fuji will officially become a paid climb, as the Shizuoka Prefectural Assembly approved an ordinance on March 17th requiring hikers to pay a 4,000 yen entry fee. Following Yamanashi’s lead, Shizuoka will implement the fee starting in the summer of 2025.

Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.

Japan’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens in Osaka

A new leisure complex, Gravitate Osaka, opens this week near Aigawa Dam in Ibaraki, Osaka, featuring restaurants, activity areas, and Japan’s longest suspension bridge, stretching 420 meters.

Kansai Airport Terminal 1 Renovation Completed

Kansai International Airport’s Terminal 1 has undergone a major renovation, with the previously separate north and south immigration halls now connected by a passageway, allowing arriving passengers to be distributed based on congestion levels.

'Ship Elevator' Opens on Yodo River, Restoring Kyoto-Osaka Water Route

A newly built ship elevator at the Yodo River Weir in Osaka City saw its first passage on March 16th, reopening a historic waterway that had been severed for 42 years. The route, which connects Kyoto's Fushimi district to Osaka Bay, is now accessible again, allowing direct boat access to Yumeshima, the artificial island that will host the Osaka-Kansai Expo.

3 Days in Akita, Tohoku - Japan Hidden Gem Travel

Akita is a prefecture located in Japan's Tohoku region. The area is known for deep snow and traditoinal foods and life style matching with the nature. (Tokyo Kenchan)

One Month to Expo: Just 20% of Overseas Pavilions Completed

With one month to go until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, construction work is accelerating at the venue as delays in pavilion building continue to pose challenges.

Ninja Campaign Targets Overtourism

Efforts to tackle overtourism in Otaru, Hokkaido, have taken an unconventional turn, as local youth have adopted a ninja persona to urge tourists to follow proper etiquette.

A Journey Through Nagahama: Tracing the Legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi

Nagahama, a city steeped in history and culture, is home to numerous sites connected to the legacy of Toyotomi Hideyoshi. From Nagahama Castle, where visitors can view Hideyoshi’s handwritten documents and the scenery he once gazed upon, to Kunitomo, a major center of firearm production that supported Japan’s unification, the area offers a rich tapestry of historical insights.