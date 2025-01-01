Osaka's Food Court Battle Heats Up

OSAKA, Mar 19 (News On Japan) - Gran Green Osaka South Hall is set to open on March 21st, featuring a key attraction: Time Out Market Osaka. This food court, curated by the internationally recognized media brand Time Out, will host 17 restaurants and two bars.
In recent years, unique food courts have been emerging around Osaka Station, including those in Grand Front Osaka and Lucua. As retail sales slow, commercial facilities increasingly rely on drawing visitors through appealing dining options, according to industry experts.
Source: MBS