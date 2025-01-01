News On Japan
Tokaido Shinkansen to Introduce Premium Semi-Private Seats

TOKYO, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - JR Tokai plans to introduce a new high-end seating class on the Tokaido Shinkansen, offering semi-private compartments that surpass the comfort of Green Car seats.

According to JR Tokai, six premium semi-private seats will be installed in Car 10 of the N700S series, with full implementation expected by fiscal 2027.

These spacious seats will feature reclining capabilities with leg rests, dedicated Wi-Fi, and personal luggage storage. Each seat will also be equipped with individually adjustable lighting and air conditioning, catering to passengers who need a quiet space for online meetings or prefer a more private and relaxing travel experience.

In addition, private compartments will also be introduced on the Tokaido Shinkansen, with service set to begin in fall 2026.

Source: FNN

