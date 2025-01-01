New Osaka Shopping Complex Offers AI-Powered Crowd Predictions

OSAKA, Mar 20 (News On Japan) - A new commercial complex in Osaka’s Umekita district, located north of JR Osaka Station, held a preview event on March 19th.

Umekita Green Place, which opened to the public on March 19th, is a three-story shopping facility directly connected to JR Osaka Station. It houses 20 shops, primarily restaurants.

On the first floor, visitors can find sweet shops offering takeout options to enjoy in the adjacent lawn area. The second-floor food court features Japan’s first AI-powered congestion prediction service, allowing visitors to check crowd levels on their smartphones.

Naoya Ashida from JR West Japan Osaka Development said: "This is a place where people can feel close to nature, with many restaurants and dining options facing the greenery. We hope people working in Umeda will also come and relax here."

Additionally, a newly established bus terminal at the complex will operate around ten round-trip shuttle services daily to and from the Expo venue.

Umekita Green Place is set to officially open on March 21st.

Source: YOMIURI