AI-Powered Store Opens at Fukuoka Dome

FUKUOKA, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - A new type of store will open this season at the home stadium of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the Mizuho PayPay Dome: a cashier-free "smart store" that allows customers to shop without stopping to pay at a register.

Located near Gate 4, the "Hawks Smart Stand" uses artificial intelligence and 24 ceiling-mounted cameras to identify customer movements and purchases. On March 18th, ten days before the start of the professional baseball season, the store held a pre-opening trial for employees.

To enter the store, customers tap their credit card at the entrance. AI then tracks their movements, identifying items picked up and tallying the total upon exit. The system automatically charges the card used to enter. A receipt is generated online within about ten minutes, viewable by scanning a QR code inside the store.

One reporter tested the system by entering with a previously purchased gratin dish and then picking up a sweet potato dessert. The receipt reflected only the new purchase, showing the AI's precision in recognizing additional items.

The store is part of a collaboration between the Hawks and Secure, a company that develops AI-based security systems. The project aims to reduce congestion in the concourse on game days, when up to 40,000 fans can crowd the venue, and to address staff shortages.

"We started planning an unmanned store two years ago, as we recognized the issues of long lines and labor shortages," said Yuko Asayama, head of business operations at the Hawks. "We hope this solution improves convenience for fans and alleviates pressure on our staff."

During the system installation on March 12th, a technical glitch caused the card reader to malfunction temporarily. Secure attributed the issue to a possible system error between the store and cloud servers. The Hawks say they are conducting thorough tests to prevent problems at launch.

The Hawks Smart Stand will open for one day on March 23rd as a limited trial, followed by full-scale operation beginning on March 28th, the day of the Hawks' season opener.

Source: FBS