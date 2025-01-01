News On Japan
Web3

AI-Powered Store Opens at Fukuoka Dome

FUKUOKA, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - A new type of store will open this season at the home stadium of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the Mizuho PayPay Dome: a cashier-free "smart store" that allows customers to shop without stopping to pay at a register.

Located near Gate 4, the "Hawks Smart Stand" uses artificial intelligence and 24 ceiling-mounted cameras to identify customer movements and purchases. On March 18th, ten days before the start of the professional baseball season, the store held a pre-opening trial for employees.

To enter the store, customers tap their credit card at the entrance. AI then tracks their movements, identifying items picked up and tallying the total upon exit. The system automatically charges the card used to enter. A receipt is generated online within about ten minutes, viewable by scanning a QR code inside the store.

One reporter tested the system by entering with a previously purchased gratin dish and then picking up a sweet potato dessert. The receipt reflected only the new purchase, showing the AI's precision in recognizing additional items.

The store is part of a collaboration between the Hawks and Secure, a company that develops AI-based security systems. The project aims to reduce congestion in the concourse on game days, when up to 40,000 fans can crowd the venue, and to address staff shortages.

"We started planning an unmanned store two years ago, as we recognized the issues of long lines and labor shortages," said Yuko Asayama, head of business operations at the Hawks. "We hope this solution improves convenience for fans and alleviates pressure on our staff."

During the system installation on March 12th, a technical glitch caused the card reader to malfunction temporarily. Secure attributed the issue to a possible system error between the store and cloud servers. The Hawks say they are conducting thorough tests to prevent problems at launch.

The Hawks Smart Stand will open for one day on March 23rd as a limited trial, followed by full-scale operation beginning on March 28th, the day of the Hawks' season opener.

Source: FBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI-Powered Store Opens at Fukuoka Dome

A new type of store will open this season at the home stadium of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the Mizuho PayPay Dome: a cashier-free "smart store" that allows customers to shop without stopping to pay at a register.

New Osaka Shopping Complex Offers AI-Powered Crowd Predictions

A new commercial complex in Osaka’s Umekita district, located north of JR Osaka Station, held a preview event on March 19th.

AI Agents: The Jobs They Replace and the New Roles They Create

As artificial intelligence (AI) agents become more prevalent, discussions are intensifying about which jobs may disappear and what new roles could emerge. Tech entrepreneur Takafumi Horie, widely known as "Horiemon," recently shared his insights on how AI agents could impact employment and business.

How to Turn Blog Posts into Videos Using a Free AI Video Generator

With the growing popularity of video content, converting blog posts into engaging videos has become a crucial strategy for content creators, marketers, and businesses alike.

Why Beginners Should Choose PinUp Casino

Onlayn kazino oyunlarına başlamaq yeni oyunçular üçün çətin görünə bilər. Azərbaycandakı şirkət oyuna daha asan başlamaq istəyən PinUp Casino rəsmi saytında yeni başlayanlar üçün sadə seçim təklif edir.

AI Takes Over Meal Planning? Time-Saving Life Hacks for Busy Households

AI is now helping with meal planning—one of the most time-consuming household tasks. A recent survey of 100 women ranked the most exhausting chores, with meal preparation topping the list. But AI might offer a solution.

AI-Assisted Health Check: Free Wellness Event Draws Crowd in Sapporo

A free event, organized annually by Hokkaido University and the city of Sapporo, offering health checkups was held in Sapporo on Sunday, attracting a large crowd.

AI and Avatars Take Center Stage at Osaka Expo

Media artist Yoichi Ochiai, who is showcasing a thematic pavilion at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, announced on March 7th the details of the exhibit he is producing, titled "null2 (Nuru-Nuru)."