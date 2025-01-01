News On Japan
Starbucks Japan Replacing Paper Straws with Biomass Plastic

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Starbucks is replacing its paper straws with biomass plastic straws, beginning a nationwide rollout on March 24th.

The new straws are made from plant-based biomass plastic, which can be broken down by microorganisms. The company says the switch will help address environmental concerns.

The paper straws introduced previously had received complaints for becoming soggy over time.

One customer said, "When my child drinks from a paper straw, they chew on it and it quickly gets all mushy. I don't like that." Another added, "Plastic is much better, especially since it's made from plants."

The change will be implemented gradually over the course of about one month across all Starbucks stores in Japan.

Source: FNN

