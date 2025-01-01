Notojima Aquarium Fully Reopens for First Time in 15 Months After Earthquake

Ishikawa, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - After being severely damaged in the Noto Peninsula earthquake, the Notojima Aquarium in Nanao City has fully reopened for the first time in approximately 15 months, marking a symbolic step in the region’s recovery.

During the reopening weekend, visitors were welcomed by energetic dolphin performances that drew enthusiastic applause. Popular anime characters also made appearances at the celebratory event, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Following the January 1st, 2024 earthquake, which recorded a maximum seismic intensity of 7, the aquarium suffered extensive damage. The ceiling collapsed, and water levels in the main tanks dropped to less than half. Tragically, about 3,400 sea creatures, including the popular whale sharks "Hachibee" and "Haku," perished.

Despite the devastation, the aquarium partially reopened in July 2024, gradually rebuilding its operations. In October, a new whale shark named "Momo" joined the facility. By January 2025, the popular penguin walk returned, showing steady progress toward recovery. In December, eleven dolphins that had been relocated to Fukui and Kanagawa prefectures also returned, completing preparations for the full reopening.

The aquarium’s staff also took part in the reopening efforts, with announcers practicing their scripts in advance.

On March 22nd, the Notojima Aquarium officially resumed full operations. Tetsuya Matsuoka, marine animal supervisor, said, "It felt like we were finally able to say, ‘Thanks for waiting.’ I was truly happy. We did everything we could in the limited time we had, but we're not satisfied yet. We want to keep improving."

Meanwhile, the return to regular admission pricing drew attention online. General adult admission was raised from a temporary discounted rate of 1,000 yen back to 1,890 yen, while children's admission returned from free to 510 yen. Surprisingly, social media was filled with celebratory reactions, such as "Congratulations!" and "So happy to hear about the price increase," as many saw it as a sign of recovery.

Kazuya Yanagi, who oversees the dolphin and sea lion exhibits, explained, "Rather than calling it a price hike, it’s more of a return to normal." He also noted that attendance appears to be increasing.

While full recovery for the disaster-hit region is still a long road ahead, the reopening of the aquarium stands as a powerful symbol of resilience and hope for Noto.

Official Website: https://www.notoaqua.jp/global/english/

Source: FNN