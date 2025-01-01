Top Osaka Apartment Reaches 2.5 Billion Yen as Prices Keep Rising

OSAKA, Mar 26 (News On Japan) - A luxury tower apartment under construction in Grand Green Osaka, located in front of Osaka Station, has drawn attention for its record-setting price tag of 2.5 billion yen. The media was recently granted first access to a completed unit inside the building.

The residence is equipped with automatic doors at every entrance, and some units feature car elevators that allow residents to bring their vehicles directly up to their apartments—highlighting the developer’s attention to detail and luxury.

Meanwhile, the trend of building high-rise apartments is expanding beyond central Osaka. In Kadoma City, the area’s first tower condominium is now under construction. In Nakanoshima as well, interest is growing around a particular development.

Despite the overall surge in prices, what these properties have in common is a sense of value. In particular, apartments with fixed-term leasehold rights are emerging as attractive options for buyers seeking affordability.

With prices continuing to rise, questions remain as to how long this upward trend will last. We took a closer look at the shifting landscape of Osaka’s apartment market.

Source: YOMIURI