Memorial Held in Zamami to Mark 80 Years Since Mass Suicides in Battle of Okinawa

NAHA, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - A memorial ceremony was held in Zamami Village on March 26th to mark 80 years since the residents of the Kerama Islands were driven to mass suicide during the Battle of Okinawa, following the first U.S. landing on the islands in 1945.

On March 26th, 1945, as American forces launched their initial assault on Zamami, many residents—facing desperation and fear—either took their own lives or those of their family members in a tragedy known as "compulsory mass suicide." At least 177 people died.

This year’s memorial, hosted by the village, was held at the Tower of Peace and attended by bereaved families and many local residents.

Takashiro Toshiko, 93, said, "Eighty years ago today, fierce fighting broke out here, and many villagers were doomed to die. I never want my grandchildren or great-grandchildren to go through the fear and pain I experienced."

Zamami Mayor Miyazato Satoshi declared, "Eighty years after the war, in this milestone year, we pledge here at the Tower of Peace to pass on both the history of that tragic conflict and the peace and richness we enjoy on these islands today."

As 80 years have passed since the tragedy, and few who remember the events firsthand remain, this year’s ceremony marked a significant effort to ensure the memory of what happened on the island is not lost to time.

Source: Okinawa News OTV