Japan's Triple Super Lucky Day Sparks Lottery Rush

TOKYO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - On April 3rd, three auspicious days on the traditional calendar—Ichiryū Manbaibi (a day when a single grain multiplies a thousandfold), Tora no Hi (Day of the Tiger), and Taian Nichi (a day of great brightness)—coincided, making it a so-called "super lucky day." Many people took the opportunity to test their fortune.

In Tokyo, the Nishiginza Chance Center in Yurakucho is known as a go-to spot for buying lottery tickets. Despite the cold rain in the morning, long lines formed outside the stand.

A couple on a lottery date shared: "We heard it's a lucky day today—Ichiryū Manbaibi, Day of the Tiger, and one more... (Q. Do you usually buy lottery tickets?) Not really. (Q. So you chose today specifically?) Yes, because we think we’ll win. The biggest prize is 15 million yen."

The Nishiginza Chance Center has produced 524 lottery millionaires so far, with a total payout of 89 billion yen.

One woman in her 50s said, "Since several lucky days overlap, I came because Dr. Copa called it a 'lucky day'. (Q. What would you do if you won?) I’d quit my job, buy a house in Paris, and spend my days copying art at the Louvre."

When did these lucky days like Ichiryū Manbaibi become part of Japanese culture?

According to Kotaro Yamada, a curator at the Calendar Museum, "Writings from the Edo period describe Ichiryū Manbaibi, and by that time, many auspicious and inauspicious elements had already been incorporated into the calendar."

One man, who was already in line before the booth opened, recalled winning big in the past: "I once shared a 70 million yen prize with 11 others. I got 5 million yen."

After buying tickets, many customers were seen placing their wallets against their foreheads and praying.

A man from Myanmar, when asked what he would do if he won, said, "If I win, I want to help with the civil war, earthquakes—huge disasters back home. If I win two tickets, that’s 1.2 billion yen. I’d donate at least 100 million or 200 million yen to Myanmar."

For those who missed out on the April 3rd "super lucky day," there are still two more triple-lucky days in April.

The first is Friday, April 25th, which combines Ichiryū Manbaibi, Ten'on-nichi (a day said to bring blessings from heaven), and Kishuku-nichi (a day when demons don’t interfere, making everything go smoothly).

The second is April 30th. It includes Tsuchinoto-mi no Hi (a day believed to bring financial luck), Taian Nichi (day of great brightness), and Bokura-nichi (a day associated with maternal blessings), making it another rare triple-lucky day.

Source: FNN

