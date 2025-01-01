Edo-Style River Cruises Capture Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

TOKYO, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - The 21st Edo Fukagawa Sakura Festival concluded Sunday, with walkways and boat trips offering magnificent views of cherry blossoms in full bloom along a 1.3 kilometer stretch of the Oyoko River.

A highlight of the event was the chance to ride on traditional Japanese wooden boats, rowed in the Edo-era style by members of the "Wasen Tomo-no-Kai" association, allowing participants to view the blossoms from the water and experience a sense of historical charm.

On bridges spanning the river, well-known local eateries set up food stalls, while street performers and entertainers added to the festive atmosphere.

Source: Kyodo