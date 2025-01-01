News On Japan
Business

Bankruptcies Top 10,000 in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - Corporate bankruptcies in Japan exceeded 10,000 in fiscal 2024 for the first time in 11 years, driven by inflation and labor shortages, according to Teikoku Databank.

The number of bankruptcies for the year through March reached 10,070, marking a significant increase and the first time the figure has surpassed 10,000 since fiscal 2013. Total liabilities have topped 2 trillion yen for the third consecutive year.

Among the causes, bankruptcies attributed to rising prices grew by 10% from the previous year, hitting a record high of 925 cases. Many companies, particularly in construction and manufacturing, were unable to pass on rising costs such as raw materials and labor to customers, leading to insolvency.

Teikoku Databank warned that multiple factors—including U.S. tariff policies under Donald Trump, concerns over a slowdown in the U.S. economy, and rising borrowing costs due to potential additional rate hikes by the Bank of Japan—could keep bankruptcy risks for small and micro enterprises at elevated levels.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Trump Tariffs Cast Shadow Over Local Industries

The impact of former President Donald Trump's tariff policy is spreading beyond the auto industry and now threatens local manufacturing sectors in Japan’s Tokai region, including long-established pottery makers in Gifu Prefecture.

Bankruptcies Top 10,000 in Japan

Corporate bankruptcies in Japan exceeded 10,000 in fiscal 2024 for the first time in 11 years, driven by inflation and labor shortages, according to Teikoku Databank.

Nikkei Suffers Third-Largest Drop on Trump Shock

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average plunged by 2,644 yen in a single day, marking the third-largest one-day drop in its history. The sharp downturn, driven by intensifying trade tensions between the United States and China, has been widely labeled the "Trump Shock" by investors and analysts.

7-Eleven Rolls Out Freshly Brewed Tea

7-Eleven is expanding its lineup of in-store drinks with the introduction of freshly brewed tea, using dedicated machines to serve tea at prices similar to coffee.

Luxury Campers Make Comeback in Japan

Over 20,000 people attended the Camping Car Show held last month in Osaka over two days, reflecting a growing interest in campers across Japan. What is driving this renewed popularity?

Lack of Carpenters Causing Construction Delays

A deepening labor shortage in Japan’s construction industry is beginning to impact homebuyers, with some experiencing delays of more than six months before construction can even begin due to a lack of available carpenters.

Next-Gen Semiconductor Project Kicks Off in Hokkaido

The prototype line for next-generation semiconductors developed by Rapidus is now ready, as a nationwide initiative to boost Japan's chip industry takes a major step forward in Hokkaido.

Japan to Tighten Screening of Foreign Investments

The Japanese government approved a cabinet ordinance on April 1st to introduce a new pre-screening system for foreign companies investing in Japan. The revised regulation will take effect on May 19th.