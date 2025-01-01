Russian Influencer Sparks Outrage After Cutting Hair in Hot Spring and Feeding Deer Mouth-to-Mouth

NARA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A Russian social media influencer has come under fire for inappropriate behavior at a Japanese hot spring and in Nara Park, with critics calling her actions disrespectful and dangerous.

The woman, who has over 2.7 million followers on social media, reportedly visited Tokyo's Shibuya and Kyoto in March. One video titled "My Morning Routine," believed to have been filmed at an open-air bath in a hotel, has drawn widespread criticism online.

In the footage, she is seen applying makeup while soaking in the hot spring. She then dramatically falls back into the bath before pulling out a pair of scissors and cutting her long hair. Afterward, she dips the freshly cut hair into the bath and poses for the camera.

Reactions from the public were swift and harsh. People expressed discomfort, saying, "Hair got into the bath," "Isn’t that insane? She should be more mindful since she has influence," "I wouldn’t want to share the bath with her," and "It feels like she’s tainting Japanese culture."

The National Federation of Ryokan and Hotel Life Sanitation Trade Associations condemned the act, saying, "This defies common sense."

Ishikawa Haruki of the federation commented: "This is purely a nuisance. When foreign influencers share incorrect bathing etiquette or misrepresent Japanese culture, there’s concern that it could spread false norms among international audiences."

The same influencer has also been criticized for dangerous behavior in Nara Park, where she was filmed feeding a deer mouth-to-mouth—a serious safety concern, especially given that the deer in the park are designated as a national natural monument.

Officials from Nara Park have issued a warning: "The deer are wild animals and can behave unpredictably. Close interaction poses a risk of accidents. Please do not approach them carelessly."

Attempts to reach the influencer for comment were met with no response.

Source: FNN