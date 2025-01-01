News On Japan
Society

Russian Influencer Sparks Outrage After Cutting Hair in Hot Spring and Feeding Deer Mouth-to-Mouth

NARA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A Russian social media influencer has come under fire for inappropriate behavior at a Japanese hot spring and in Nara Park, with critics calling her actions disrespectful and dangerous.

The woman, who has over 2.7 million followers on social media, reportedly visited Tokyo's Shibuya and Kyoto in March. One video titled "My Morning Routine," believed to have been filmed at an open-air bath in a hotel, has drawn widespread criticism online.

In the footage, she is seen applying makeup while soaking in the hot spring. She then dramatically falls back into the bath before pulling out a pair of scissors and cutting her long hair. Afterward, she dips the freshly cut hair into the bath and poses for the camera.

Reactions from the public were swift and harsh. People expressed discomfort, saying, "Hair got into the bath," "Isn’t that insane? She should be more mindful since she has influence," "I wouldn’t want to share the bath with her," and "It feels like she’s tainting Japanese culture."

The National Federation of Ryokan and Hotel Life Sanitation Trade Associations condemned the act, saying, "This defies common sense."

Ishikawa Haruki of the federation commented: "This is purely a nuisance. When foreign influencers share incorrect bathing etiquette or misrepresent Japanese culture, there’s concern that it could spread false norms among international audiences."

The same influencer has also been criticized for dangerous behavior in Nara Park, where she was filmed feeding a deer mouth-to-mouth—a serious safety concern, especially given that the deer in the park are designated as a national natural monument.

Officials from Nara Park have issued a warning: "The deer are wild animals and can behave unpredictably. Close interaction poses a risk of accidents. Please do not approach them carelessly."

Attempts to reach the influencer for comment were met with no response.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Final Preparations Underway for Overseas Pavilions at Expo

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition (Expo Association) opened the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, to the press on April 9th for a "media day" event ahead of the official opening.

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Russian Influencer Sparks Outrage After Cutting Hair in Hot Spring and Feeding Deer Mouth-to-Mouth

A Russian social media influencer has come under fire for inappropriate behavior at a Japanese hot spring and in Nara Park, with critics calling her actions disrespectful and dangerous.

Rescue Cat Café Furious Over Cat Left Outside Store, Calling It a Crime

A post shared on social media by a cat rescue café in Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture, read: "Is this an abandoned cat in front of the store from this morning? Abandoning a cat is a crime." The angry message came after someone left a cat in front of the café in a cardboard box labeled "Please take care of it."

Woman Hospitalized for Food Poisoning After Eating Fugu

A woman in her 40s was hospitalized with food poisoning after eating fugu purchased from a supermarket in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

Foreign Influencer Slammed for Swinging from Cherry Blossoms

A foreign social media influencer sparked outrage online after posting a video of himself hanging from a fully bloomed cherry tree and performing a pull-up, a stunt seen by many as a serious disregard for Japanese culture.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Major Repairs Begin on Kofukuji's Five-Story Pagoda

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 6th at the Five-Story Pagoda of Kofukuji Temple in Nara City to pray for the safety of a large-scale restoration project.

Japanese Reacts To Foreigner's Terrible Japanese Tattoos

I heard Japanese tattoos are really cool in other countries, but when I saw some of the actual tattoos... They're not as cool as I thought! Unfortunately some of these people got the most terrible tattoos in Japanese and we're gonna take a look! (Mrs Eats)