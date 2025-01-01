News On Japan
Final Preparations Underway for Overseas Pavilions at Expo

OSAKA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition (Expo Association) opened the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, to the press on April 9th for a "media day" event ahead of the official opening.

Final preparations are in full swing for the overseas pavilions, often described as the highlight of the expo. The U.S. pavilion is now complete and was opened to the media for the first time. However, in some parts of the venue, construction and exhibition setup work is still ongoing, raising concerns over whether everything will be ready in time for the grand opening on April 13th.

Source: Kyodo

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Luxury Meets Tradition: Inside Fukuoka’s Upcoming One Fukuoka Hotel

The One Fukuoka Hotel, soon to open on April 24th, has recently granted the media a preview of its lavish accommodations set between the 18th and 19th floors of the One Fukuoka Building in Fukuoka City's bustling Tenjin district. Just two weeks shy of its grand opening, the hotel promises a blend of traditional Japanese aesthetics and modern luxury, offering expansive views across the cityscape.

Historic Yubari Coal Museum Reopens After Fire Damage

The Yubari Coal Museum in Hokkaido will reopen its 'simulated mine' exhibit to the public on April 19th, marking the end of extensive restoration work following a fire in 2019.

Ginza Expressway Closed to Create Pedestrian-Friendly Zone

The KK Line expressway running through Tokyo's Ginza district was officially closed on Saturday night, as part of a larger plan to transform the area into a pedestrian-centered public space.

Edo-Style River Cruises Capture Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom

The 21st Edo Fukagawa Sakura Festival concluded Sunday, with walkways and boat trips offering magnificent views of cherry blossoms in full bloom along a 1.3 kilometer stretch of the Oyoko River.

Atami’s New Lodging Tax Aimed at Foreign Visitors Draws Criticism from Japanese

As Japan enjoys the economic boost from a surge in foreign tourists, the hot spring town of Atami has introduced a lodging tax in April to tackle overtourism—prompting backlash from Japanese travelers who question why they, too, must pay a fee meant for inbound tourism.

Exploring the Mystery of Okinawa's Royal Tomb

Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa's Ryukyu heritage, suffered extensive damage in a devastating fire in October 2019 that destroyed the main hall and many other structures. The cause of the blaze remains unknown.

11-Story Complex to Be Built at Fukuoka Airport

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new multi-purpose complex directly connected to the domestic terminal at Fukuoka Airport.

Water Show to be Held Every Night at Osaka Expo

'Parade of Blue and the Night Rainbow' is a water and air spectacle show scheduled to be held during the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.