Final Preparations Underway for Overseas Pavilions at Expo

OSAKA, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition (Expo Association) opened the Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka, to the press on April 9th for a "media day" event ahead of the official opening.

Final preparations are in full swing for the overseas pavilions, often described as the highlight of the expo. The U.S. pavilion is now complete and was opened to the media for the first time. However, in some parts of the venue, construction and exhibition setup work is still ongoing, raising concerns over whether everything will be ready in time for the grand opening on April 13th.

Source: Kyodo