Peach Begins Kansai–Gimpo Flights from 5,280 Yen

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - Low-cost carrier Peach has launched a new route connecting Kansai Airport and Seoul’s centrally located Gimpo Airport, offering more convenient access to the South Korean capital.

According to a field report: "Passengers are boarding the flight bound for Gimpo International Airport one after another."

The new service began on April 10th and connects Kansai Airport with Gimpo International Airport in Seoul. Located about 25 minutes by train from central Seoul, Gimpo Airport offers easier access than Incheon Airport. One-way fares start at 5,280 yen, and Peach expects the route to attract both tourists and business travelers.

A passenger in their 20s commented, "Gimpo is closer to Seoul than Incheon, so it's really convenient."

Another passenger in their 50s said, "I bought a ticket the moment sales began. I'm really looking forward to flying."

Currently, the service operates one round trip per day. Starting August 26th, Peach plans to increase this to two round trips daily.

Source: KTV NEWS