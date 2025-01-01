Pioneering Technology That Expands Human Potential

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Masahiko Inami, professor and deputy director at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, is leading groundbreaking research into human augmentation—technology that expands human capabilities beyond natural limitations. Inspired by science fiction and driven by a vision of a more inclusive and creative future, Inami’s work aims not only to assist those with physical challenges but to elevate all individuals through the integration of new skills and sensory functions.

His concept of “augmentation” goes beyond rehabilitation or compensation. Rather than restoring lost functions, his goal is to push the boundaries of what the human body can do. For example, one of his research projects involves wearable devices such as a prosthetic sixth finger, which can enhance dexterity and coordination. According to Inami, some users adapt quickly to such technologies, while others take more time—a phenomenon he is also studying to better understand individual differences in learning and adaptation.

Inami sees these differences not as problems to be corrected but as sources of innovation. His approach diverges from traditional engineering, which often designs for an average or “standard” user. Instead, he believes that recognizing and embracing human variability opens new possibilities in design and application. This mindset forms the foundation of his research into what he calls “jizai-ka,” or self-directed transformation—the ability to freely acquire or remove abilities depending on one’s goals.

He contrasts this with automation, which removes tasks from human hands and leans toward unmanned systems. Inami’s vision, in contrast, keeps the human at the center, with technology as a means to amplify personal will and creativity. Just as we change clothes to suit different environments, Inami envisions a future where we can attach or detach skills and sensory enhancements at will, navigating both the physical and digital worlds with new forms of expression and capability.

This philosophy has gained new relevance as artificial intelligence rapidly advances. Inami argues that if AI is set to surpass human intelligence in some domains, humans must also evolve—technologically and creatively—to remain active participants in the future. To him, entering a hyperconnected, AI-driven world without enhancement is like walking into the jungle unarmed. He believes the key to thriving in such an era lies in expanding not only our cognitive capacities but also our physical forms.

The origin of his vision lies in personal experience. Inami recalls being poor at sports as a child, lacking confidence in his physical abilities. This early sense of limitation became the foundation for a lifelong question: What if human shortcomings weren’t simply accepted but transformed into new strengths through technology?

Now, through his work at the University of Tokyo, Inami is creating a future where that question becomes a reality—one wearable skill at a time.

Source: テレ東BIZ