Japan Greenlights Coverage for iPS Parkinson’s Treatment

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - Japan has approved the application of public health insurance to a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells to treat Parkinson’s disease, marking the world’s first practical use of iPS cell-based regenerative medicine.

Because iPS cells can transform into various types of cells, including nerve and muscle cells, they are expected to help restore cellular function. In March this year, the health minister granted conditional and time-limited approval for the manufacture and sale of two regenerative medicine products using iPS cells.

One of the approved products, “Amsepuri,” which is used to treat Parkinson’s disease, was formally approved for coverage under Japan’s public medical insurance system on May 13th by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory body to the health minister.

The council also approved a price of approximately 55.3 million yen for the treatment.

Developed by Sumitomo Pharma, “Amsepuri” is designed to be transplanted into the brains of Parkinson’s patients with the aim of improving symptoms. It represents the world’s first practical application of regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

Another iPS cell-based regenerative medicine product approved by the health minister, “ReHeart,” is also expected to face a decision around summer on whether it will be covered by public health insurance.

Source: TBS