News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan Greenlights Coverage for iPS Parkinson’s Treatment

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - Japan has approved the application of public health insurance to a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells to treat Parkinson’s disease, marking the world’s first practical use of iPS cell-based regenerative medicine.

Because iPS cells can transform into various types of cells, including nerve and muscle cells, they are expected to help restore cellular function. In March this year, the health minister granted conditional and time-limited approval for the manufacture and sale of two regenerative medicine products using iPS cells.

One of the approved products, “Amsepuri,” which is used to treat Parkinson’s disease, was formally approved for coverage under Japan’s public medical insurance system on May 13th by the Central Social Insurance Medical Council, an advisory body to the health minister.

The council also approved a price of approximately 55.3 million yen for the treatment.

Developed by Sumitomo Pharma, “Amsepuri” is designed to be transplanted into the brains of Parkinson’s patients with the aim of improving symptoms. It represents the world’s first practical application of regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

Another iPS cell-based regenerative medicine product approved by the health minister, “ReHeart,” is also expected to face a decision around summer on whether it will be covered by public health insurance.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Cinema in Cannes Spotlight

The Cannes Film Festival opened this week with three Japanese films nominated for the festival’s top prize, the Palme d'Or, including 'Sheep in the Box' directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, 'Nagi Notes' directed by Koji Fukada, and 'Suddenly Feeling Unwell' directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

Japan Greenlights Coverage for iPS Parkinson’s Treatment

Japan has approved the application of public health insurance to a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells to treat Parkinson’s disease, marking the world’s first practical use of iPS cell-based regenerative medicine.

Chinese Buyers Drive Property Surge in Japan’s Luxury Districts

Foreign acquisition of Japanese land has become a growing topic of debate in recent years, and now the trend is reaching Ashiya, one of the Kansai region’s most prestigious residential areas, where soaring property prices are increasingly being linked to demand from wealthy Chinese buyers.

Azerbaijan Crude Oil Arrives in Japan

A tanker carrying approximately 45,000 kiloliters of crude oil from Azerbaijan arrived in Japan on May 12th, marking the first time Azerbaijani crude has reached the country as the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues.

Old Building Wall Collapses Onto Taxi

Part of the exterior wall of a commercial building collapsed in Osaka on May 10th, causing a nearby highway signpost to topple onto a taxi in what authorities suspect may have been linked to the building’s aging condition.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Crack Found in Nuclear Plant Turbine Covering

A crack was found in the cover surrounding the high-pressure turbine at Kansai Electric Power’s Mihama Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor in Mihama, Fukui Prefecture, following a steam leak that occurred last week, the utility said.

Japan Brings Back MMR Vaccine for Children

Japan has approved the domestic manufacture and sale of an MMR vaccine that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella with a single injection, paving the way for its use in children aged one and older.

Steam Leak Forces Shutdown of Japan's Mihama Nuclear Reactor No. 3

A steam leak was detected early on May 8th at the Mihama Nuclear Power Plant's Unit 3 in Fukui Prefecture, prompting Kansai Electric Power to manually shut down the reactor.

Gold Yield From Circuit Boards Far Exceeds Natural Mines

A nationwide effort to recover valuable resources is gaining momentum in Japan, where discarded personal computers are being transformed into a significant source of recycled gold.

Japan Biotech Receives Award for Sea Grapes Storage Technology

An Okinawa-based company that developed a technology to preserve sea grapes for extended periods has received the Monozukuri Nippon Grand Award, which recognizes outstanding technologies and products.

Hokkaido Nuclear Restart Delayed by Seawall Construction

Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said the restart of its Tomari nuclear power plant may be delayed from its original schedule after announcing on April 28 that completion of a seawall under construction at the plant is now expected to be around four months later than the initial target of three years from now.

Dolphin Study Reveals Complex Moves by Copying Others

A marine park in Hyogo Prefecture is presenting research findings in a live show demonstrating that a young dolphin can learn by imitating the movements of adults.

Powerful Early-Morning Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

A strong earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5+ struck Hokkaido early on April 27, with no risk of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake occurred at around 5:24 a.m. and was centered in southern Tokachi. It had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 and a focal depth of about 80 kilometers.