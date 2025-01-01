Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

TOKYO, Jun 21 (News On Japan) - A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

The artifacts include a gilt sheathed iron knife, known as a gilt-bronze mounted knife, as well as fragments of armor. According to the team, these are the only burial goods from Daisen Kofun that have been physically confirmed to date. The discovery was made based on newly obtained historical materials acquired by Kokugakuin University, which has been conducting joint research on the site.

Source: Kyodo