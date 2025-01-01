News On Japan
Sci-Tech

My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.

The facility, called Yanai My iPS, was established through a 4.5 billion yen donation from Tadashi Yanai, president of Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo. iPS cells are seen as a promising tool in regenerative medicine, and creating them from a patient’s own cells reduces the risk of rejection. The facility has automated much of the production process and aims to eventually lower manufacturing costs from 500 million yen to around 1 million yen. Professor Yamanaka has announced plans to begin clinical trials by fiscal 2028.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in Seven Years with 500 Meter Plume

The meteorological observatory announced in the evening that Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, has erupted. According to the observatory, the eruption occurred at 4:37 p.m., with a plume reaching 500 meters.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high. Based on interviews with wholesalers and others accused of "hoarding," anchor Naomi Trauden investigates the factors behind the crisis.

Ancient Burial Artifacts Discovered In Japan's Largest Keyhole Tomb

A joint research team from Sakai City and Kokugakuin University announced on June 19th that they have confirmed the discovery of several burial artifacts from Daisen Kofun, Japan's largest keyhole-shaped tomb, which is managed by the Imperial Household Agency as the mausoleum of Emperor Nintoku.

Nippon Steel Wins Control of US Steel

Nippon Steel has completed its acquisition of US Steel, spending approximately 2 trillion yen over a period of 18 months. Speaking at a press conference the day after the announcement, Chairman Hashimoto emphasized that "profitability and management flexibility have been secured."

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.

Japanese Startup Aims to Boost Japan's Space Industry

A startup based in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, is working to create a future where space becomes easily accessible to all. AstroX, a private space startup headquartered in Minamisoma, Fukushima, is participating in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's themed exhibit 'Toward a Better Recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake.'

H2A Rocket Final Launch Postponed

The launch of the H2A rocket's final unit, originally scheduled for June 24th, has been postponed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s electrical system.

Honda Successfully Completes Japan’s First Reusable Rocket Landing Test

Honda has announced that it successfully completed a landing and takeoff experiment with a small rocket in Taiki Town, located in Hokkaido’s Tokachi region. This achievement marks the first time a Japanese private company has accomplished this feat.

Technologies Poised to Drive Future Growth

A new ranking of 'technologies that are attracting investment' has just been published, with an analysis of some of the most promising innovations.

Pioneering Technology That Expands Human Potential

Masahiko Inami, professor and deputy director at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, is leading groundbreaking research into human augmentation—technology that expands human capabilities beyond natural limitations. Inspired by science fiction and driven by a vision of a more inclusive and creative future, Inami’s work aims not only to assist those with physical challenges but to elevate all individuals through the integration of new skills and sensory functions.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Kyoto Researchers Launch Final Trial for Alzheimer’s Drug

Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA) and pharmaceutical company Towa announced they began the final phase of clinical trials in May, aiming to treat Alzheimer’s disease using an existing medication.