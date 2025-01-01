My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

OSAKA, Jun 22 (News On Japan) - In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.

The facility, called Yanai My iPS, was established through a 4.5 billion yen donation from Tadashi Yanai, president of Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo. iPS cells are seen as a promising tool in regenerative medicine, and creating them from a patient’s own cells reduces the risk of rejection. The facility has automated much of the production process and aims to eventually lower manufacturing costs from 500 million yen to around 1 million yen. Professor Yamanaka has announced plans to begin clinical trials by fiscal 2028.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS