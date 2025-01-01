News On Japan
Business

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

SAPPORO, Jun 24 (News On Japan) - In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

Footage captured by UHB's news crew using small surveillance cameras shows rodents scurrying through a farmer’s storage facility late at night on June 16th. As one rodent became stuck on a glue trap, others quickly gathered around to investigate.

"This year is especially bad. I think I’ve caught 500 or 600 already," said farmer Takao Sato. In Fukushima Town, rodents have been multiplying rapidly since May, causing extensive damage to Sato's fields, where he has farmed for over 40 years. "These are rodent burrows. And those are dead rodents. Nearly everything planted from seed has been affected. I planted 1,000 corn seeds, and about half were eaten. Altogether, I’ve spent about 100,000 yen on glue traps and other countermeasures," Sato explained.

The financial toll is not limited to pest control; many farmers have been forced to replant entire fields. Another farmer reported that strawberries and cucumbers grown in greenhouses have also been heavily damaged. "The rodents didn’t come today. But you can clearly see their bite marks," a female farmer remarked. Having farmed for nearly 80 years, she added, "They even eat strawberries and cucumbers. I’ve never seen a year like this before. Something is really abnormal this year."

In May, rodents also began targeting rice stocks, and on the day of the interview, they were spotted attempting to approach stored rice once again. "Got one on the sheet now," said the female farmer as she monitored her traps.

The surge in rodent activity has also overwhelmed retailers. "Here at this home center, only the rodent control section is completely emptied. In fact, inventory has run out across all of Hokkaido," reported journalist Shinya Nakamura. Sales of rodent control products have soared to more than ten times their usual levels, with restocking unable to meet the ongoing demand.

Experts are now trying to understand what triggered the sudden boom in the rodent population. According to the Hokkaido Research Organization, the key factor may be last year’s bumper crop of beech nuts in areas south of Kuromatsunai. "The beech nut harvest was exceptionally abundant last year. That provided a highly favorable food supply, leading to a population explosion," explained forestry researcher Kazuhiro Nanno. In 2021, surveys found 49 beech nuts per square meter; for two years following that, none were recorded. However, by 2024, the count had surged to 624 per square meter. The extraordinary heat in 2023 is believed to have contributed to the mast year, feeding a rapid expansion in the rodent population.

As for how long the outbreak will continue, Nanno suggested: "Rodents reach maturity in one to two months. When wild mice grow too numerous, they naturally start regulating their own reproduction. We expect their activity in town to subside in the coming months."

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

University-Affiliated Schools Gather to Highlight Benefits

As competition for junior high school entrance exams intensifies in Japan, many families are turning their attention to university-affiliated schools, which continue to enjoy strong and growing popularity. These schools offer a rare sense of security in an education system often dominated by relentless testing and high-stakes competition. By guaranteeing admission to their affiliated universities, they allow students to avoid the grueling entrance exam race and instead focus on broader intellectual development, extracurricular pursuits, and early preparation for specialized qualifications.

Why More Children Are Getting Hair Removal

Hair removal is rapidly growing in popularity across all age groups in Japan, with a sharp increase seen even among children. Some clinics now report cases of children as young as nine undergoing hair removal treatments, often due to teasing from classmates or a desire to feel confident during swimming classes.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

JDI Slump Exposes Limits Of State-Backed Revival

Japan Display (JDI), formed in 2012 through the merger of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony’s small and medium-sized LCD panel businesses, was once celebrated as the “Hinamaru LCD” and symbolized Japan’s national pride in the sector. By the fiscal year ending March 2016, its sales neared 1 trillion yen. However, its fortunes soon reversed, and it has now posted losses for eleven consecutive years.

Japan's Oldest Burger Chain Dom Dom Rebounds

Founded in 1970, Dom Dom Hamburger was Japan’s first homegrown hamburger chain. At its peak, it operated 400 outlets nationwide. However, since the 2000s, its popularity declined sharply, leading to a drastic reduction in store numbers and prolonged financial losses.

'Testicles Grabbed, Naked Photos Demanded': Ex-Employees Sue Company

A group of former employees has filed a lawsuit against Neo Corporation, an Osaka-based electrical equipment sales company, accusing it of routine power harassment, sexual coercion, and an oppressive system of financial penalties despite advertising average annual salaries exceeding 14 million yen.

Global Demand for Japanese Products Opens New Doors

In Kobe, a company that has been processing and selling kelp for over 60 years has begun exporting its products overseas as domestic consumption declines. The company turned to a service called ZenPlus, a platform that sells overlooked Japanese products to global customers. ZenPlus offers over 9 million items across 175 countries, charging a 10% commission only when a sale is made.

Tensions Rise Over Surge in Private Lodging in Osaka

As the number of foreign tourists visiting Japan continues to rise, Osaka is seeing a rapid increase in "special zone private lodgings." In Konohana Ward, a 212-unit apartment building has been fully converted into short-term rentals, sparking conflict with nearby residents. Opposing the plan, neighbors have submitted a petition to Osaka City.

Kao Adopts Social Media Tactics From Startup To Revive Sales

Kao, a leading Japanese manufacturer of daily necessities such as detergents and shampoos, had been struggling with declining earnings for four consecutive years. However, for the fiscal year ending December 2024, the company has seen a turnaround. What triggered this recovery? The answer lies in Kao’s focus on the high-end segment of the hair care market, where its share had been a mere 1%. The key to Kao's comeback was found in the strategies of a rising startup brand.

Why Japan’s Rice Prices Keep Climbing

The recent surge in rice prices has exposed a critical juncture in Japan's agricultural policy. While the government has begun releasing reserve stocks to address the prolonged spike, prices remain stubbornly high.

How Will People Spend Their Summer Bonus This Year

Summer bonus season is approaching, but with inflation remaining high, many are wondering how they will spend their extra income. A recent street survey gathered views on how people plan to use their bonuses.