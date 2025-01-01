Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

The previous execution in Japan was in July 2022, involving Tomohiro Kato, who carried out a deadly random attack in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

The Zama case shocked the nation not only for its brutality but also for how the victims were targeted. All nine victims had posted messages on Twitter expressing suicidal thoughts, which Shiraishi exploited to lure them to his apartment. The victims included young men and women from a wide range of areas, including Tokyo, Fukushima, Gunma, Saitama, and Kanagawa. Shiraishi was arrested shortly after the bodies were found and later confessed to the murders, claiming he intended to sexually assault and rob his victims before killing them.

His trial drew national attention, particularly due to questions over his mental state, but the court concluded he was fully responsible for his actions. The case reignited public debate over the use of social media to prey on vulnerable individuals, and Japan’s capital punishment system, which remains in place despite growing international criticism.

Source: Kyodo