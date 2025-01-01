News On Japan
Society

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

The previous execution in Japan was in July 2022, involving Tomohiro Kato, who carried out a deadly random attack in Tokyo's Akihabara district.

The Zama case shocked the nation not only for its brutality but also for how the victims were targeted. All nine victims had posted messages on Twitter expressing suicidal thoughts, which Shiraishi exploited to lure them to his apartment. The victims included young men and women from a wide range of areas, including Tokyo, Fukushima, Gunma, Saitama, and Kanagawa. Shiraishi was arrested shortly after the bodies were found and later confessed to the murders, claiming he intended to sexually assault and rob his victims before killing them.

His trial drew national attention, particularly due to questions over his mental state, but the court concluded he was fully responsible for his actions. The case reignited public debate over the use of social media to prey on vulnerable individuals, and Japan’s capital punishment system, which remains in place despite growing international criticism.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

Over 400 Earthquakes in 6 Days Rattle Tokara Islands

More than 400 earthquakes have been recorded over six days in the Tokara Islands of Kagoshima Prefecture, unsettling residents and particularly affecting children, some of whom say they are now afraid to sleep at night. The seismic activity comes amid renewed volcanic activity at Shinmoedake, which erupted again on the morning of June 26th, straddling the border between Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures.

Saitama Tops National English Rankings for Sixth Year

Saitama City has quietly emerged as Japan's undisputed leader in English education, with its junior high school students ranking first nationwide for six consecutive years. The secret lies in the city’s distinctive approach to classroom instruction.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Six Arrested over Modified Lamborghini

A Lamborghini sports car modified to shoot flames from its exhaust was fraudulently passed through vehicle inspection without proper testing, leading to the arrest of six people including a custom shop owner and a senior inspector.

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

Police Target Drift Racers

Police have conducted a major crackdown at Yokohama’s Daikoku Parking Area, a popular gathering spot for street racers, uncovering dozens of illegally modified cars and confronting drivers who offered a range of dubious excuses.

Woman Reports Molestation on Hankyu Train via Chatbot

Kyoto police have presented certificates of appreciation to two Hankyu Railway staff members for their prompt response to a molestation report, which led to a swift arrest.

Naked Man Re-Arrested for Attempted Murder

A man who allegedly committed more than 20 crimes and accidents across Saitama Prefecture in April has been re-arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after crashing his car into a motorcyclist in an apparent murder attempt.

Three Teenagers Arrested for Robbery and Murder in Hiroshima Park

Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a man was killed in a park in Fuchu Town, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Kobe High School Murderer's 18-Year Sentence Upheld

In the appeal trial of a former teenager accused of killing a high school student 15 years ago in Kobe, the Osaka High Court rejected the appeal and upheld the initial sentence of 18 years in prison.

Kyoto Police Battle Electric Scooter Boom

As electric kick scooters spread rapidly and tourists crowd Kyoto’s streets, police are intensifying crackdowns on the growing number of traffic violations.