SoftBank to Launch Flying Base Station

TOKYO, Jun 27 (News On Japan) - SoftBank announced on June 26th that it will begin pre-commercial services next year for its airborne mobile base station known as HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station), with plans to expand the service nationwide by 2026.

President Junichi Miyagawa said, "Since it can provide coverage within a 200-kilometer radius, we want to first focus on preparing for disaster response."

HAPS involves placing mobile network base stations in the stratosphere at an altitude of about 20 kilometers, enabling coverage to wide areas on the ground. SoftBank will use an LTA (Lighter Than Air) model developed by U.S.-based company AeroVironment, which operates like an airship using buoyancy to remain airborne. The targeted coverage area is a diameter of 200 kilometers.

SoftBank plans to limit the service area in 2026 and operate it primarily for affiliated organizations to build operational experience, with the aim of launching full commercial services for the general public in 2027. While pricing details have yet to be determined, the company indicated it does not plan to charge extra during disasters.

Source: テレ東BIZ