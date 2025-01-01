Kabukicho Billboards Forced to Cover Up

News On Japan
TOKYO, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - As neon lights continue to dazzle late into the night in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, a noticeable change has emerged as many host club billboards have been partially covered with tape or white paper following the enforcement of stricter advertising regulations that took effect at midnight on June 28th.

On June 27th, even more billboards were seen being hastily altered. Closer inspection revealed previously visible phrases such as "No.1 in Sales" or "Over 100 Million Yen Earned" had been covered up.

Heaven host Kurobi Yukito commented, "It's a face of Kabukicho, a symbol. It’s sad to see it go."

The crackdown stems from concerns about so-called "romance-based sales" tactics, in which hosts exploit customers' affections to push expensive food and drink purchases. Incidents have been reported where hosts were involved in fraud cases, pressuring clients to hand over large sums of money—raising widespread social concerns.

The revised Entertainment Business Law, which took effect on June 28th, introduces stricter rules governing host clubs, including advertising content.

What exactly is being banned?

Ads previously seen in Kabukicho featured slogans such as "Lifetime Sales Surpass 1 Billion Yen," "Most Appointments Booked," and provocative lines like "Drown in Your First Love." Words like "Champion," "WINNER," and titles such as "Chairman of the Board" or "General Manager" were also commonly used to convey prestige—but are now subject to regulation.

According to guidelines issued by the National Police Agency, promotional language that emphasizes rankings or earnings is seen as encouraging excessive spending and fostering an atmosphere that could lead to illegal behavior, and is therefore prohibited.

In one case, a sign that had read "CEO / Over 11 Million Yen" was quickly painted over in red, suggesting a last-minute attempt at compliance.

Some hosts voiced frustration. One said, "It's tough… It’s hard to keep female clients motivated without showing results like ‘I spent most of the 100,000 yen he made.’ It just doesn’t sit right with me."

Another, Heaven host Kanesaki Katsutoshi, was more indifferent: "Sure, seeing the signs gave some motivation, but it’s not that big a deal."

Heaven’s Kurobi Yukito added, "Talking skills and hospitality are what really matter. Romance isn't everything, so maybe it’s okay to tighten the rules."

Sasaki Chiwawa, a writer well-versed in the host industry, pointed out that the revised law could significantly alter the business landscape.

"The Kabukicho scene is in a real mess right now," Sasaki said. "Sales might drop considerably. They’ll need to find new ways to get support and spending from clients."

Beyond advertising, the legal revision also bans coercive practices, such as urging female clients to pay by forcing them into prostitution or sex industry work. Violators face penalties of up to six months in prison or fines of up to 1 million yen.

Source: FNN

