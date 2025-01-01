News On Japan
Sapporo Braces for Crematorium Bottlenecks

SAPPORO, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - As Japan enters a full-fledged "mass-death society," even cremation may be delayed by days. In Sapporo, the number of annual cremations is expected to reach approximately 32,800 by fiscal 2054. Meanwhile, demand is growing for easier-to-manage burial methods such as tree burials at cemeteries.

The pressures of population decline and labor shortages are evident even in Hokkaido, including at the gateway to the afterlife, where preparations are underway for the growing number of people expected to pass on.

One such site is the privately operated Fujino Seizan-en cemetery in Minami Ward, Sapporo. On June 27th, a new burial section opened for sale.

"This area doesn't even look like a cemetery. It's more like a garden with colorful roses," reported journalist Yui Kitadaoka from the site.

The new section is for tree burials, where the deceased rest among greenery. Simple square gravestones are paired with landscaping, and some areas allow pets to be buried alongside their owners.

"This type can accommodate up to six people and costs 850,000 yen," said Katsuhiro Kakiki, director of Fujino Seizan-en. Depending on the type, prices range from 850,000 to 1.7 million yen. Despite only just opening, around ten of the 366 new plots have already been tentatively reserved, indicating strong interest.

Behind the trend are shifts in family values driven by the declining birthrate and rise of nuclear families. Many customers say they have no one to maintain the grave or do not want to burden their children.

"Because of the declining birthrate, many people don’t have heirs. They don’t want to trouble their children," Kakiki explained. "We take care of watering and maintaining the graves if they get dirty."

A Sapporo resident visiting the cemetery said, "With tree burials, it seems like it would be easier for relatives to manage things 20, 30, or even 50 years down the line."

In 2024, the number of births in Sapporo fell to 9,669, dipping below 10,000 for the first time in 62 years. In contrast, the population aged 75 and over—including the baby boomer generation—has reached around 312,000.

As this generation reaches the end of life, crematoriums are expected to face mounting pressure.

"There’s surprisingly strong demand to avoid cremations on tomobiki days," a member of the city’s funeral services review council noted, referring to culturally inauspicious days for funerals.

The council, made up of academics and residents, is reviewing the future of Sapporo’s crematoriums and cemeteries. Data shows the number of cremations in the city stood at roughly 26,400 in fiscal 2024. By 2054, this figure is projected to rise by 20% to about 32,800.

If one of the city’s two crematoriums needs major renovations during this time, not only will it be difficult to schedule cremations on preferred dates, but some families may be forced to wait several days.

"The range of administrative services related to death is wide and often requires large-scale facility improvements," said Yoshiharu Ishii, chair of the review council. "Concrete plans will be necessary for crematoriums and cemeteries as well."

As the population continues to decline and the number of deaths climbs, Japan is widely seen to have entered a full-scale mass-death era.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

