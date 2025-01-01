Flying Car Demonstrations Set to Resume at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - A flying car demonstration at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which had been suspended due to a mid-flight incident, is expected to resume soon.

The flying car had been conducting demo flights without passengers since the day after the Expo opened. However, operations were halted after a part detached mid-air from a Marubeni-operated aircraft on April 26th.

Subsequent investigations have confirmed the safety of the same model involved in the incident. Based on interviews with those involved, preparations are underway to resume demo flights between early July and July 21st.

In addition, a separate aircraft developed by SkyDrive is scheduled to begin flying from July 24th, while another model operated by ANA and others is slated for flight starting September 25th.

Source: YOMIURI