Flying Car Demonstrations Set to Resume at Osaka Expo

OSAKA, Jul 07 (News On Japan) - A flying car demonstration at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which had been suspended due to a mid-flight incident, is expected to resume soon.

The flying car had been conducting demo flights without passengers since the day after the Expo opened. However, operations were halted after a part detached mid-air from a Marubeni-operated aircraft on April 26th.

Subsequent investigations have confirmed the safety of the same model involved in the incident. Based on interviews with those involved, preparations are underway to resume demo flights between early July and July 21st.

In addition, a separate aircraft developed by SkyDrive is scheduled to begin flying from July 24th, while another model operated by ANA and others is slated for flight starting September 25th.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

Japanese Author Wins UK’s Top Mystery Award

Japanese author Akira Otani’s novel Baba Yaga’s Night has won the Dagger Award in the translated fiction category—marking the first time a Japanese writer has received the honor from what is widely regarded as the world’s top prize in crime and mystery literature.

Next-Generation Neutrino Detector Unveiled in Gifu

A next-generation neutrino observation facility, the Hyper-Kamiokande, was unveiled to the media on June 28th in Hida City, Gifu Prefecture. Located 600 meters underground in the Kamioka area, it is a new experimental facility of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, designed to detect neutrinos emitted from a research center 295 kilometers away in Ibaraki Prefecture.

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

SoftBank to Launch Flying Base Station

SoftBank announced on June 26th that it will begin pre-commercial services next year for its airborne mobile base station known as HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station), with plans to expand the service nationwide by 2026.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.