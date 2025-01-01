News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Diamond Semiconductors to Revive Japan as Tech Power?

TOKYO, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - Aiming to revive Japan's status as a semiconductor powerhouse, Hoshikawa Naohisa, CEO of Okuma Diamond Devices, is leading the development of what is being called the "ultimate semiconductor"—a diamond-based device capable of withstanding extreme heat and radiation.

Unlike conventional silicon semiconductors, diamond semiconductors can operate in harsh conditions such as temperatures of 500°C and are said to offer radiation resistance up to 10,000 times greater than existing materials.

Hoshikawa's devices are expected to become critical components in the decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, considered one of the most challenging environments in the world. Mass production is set to begin shortly, with an eye not only on nuclear applications but also on broader sectors including space exploration and next-generation industries.

These semiconductors are developed from synthetic diamonds produced at a repurposed elementary school in Okuma Town, Fukushima Prefecture—an area deeply affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster. Hoshikawa and his team have established a fully integrated system, designing and manufacturing diamond semiconductors in-house.

In a guided tour of the lab, Hoshikawa showed how silicon is replaced with diamond in the core of the semiconductor. Because traditional silicon-based semiconductors begin to fail at around 150°C, the ability of diamond to withstand roughly 500°C opens the door to applications in extreme environments.

One of the primary missions of this technology is its use in the removal of highly radioactive fuel debris at the Fukushima plant. Hoshikawa demonstrated a prototype device, highlighting how diamond semiconductors will be essential in building equipment that can function under intense radiation—up to 10,000 times more resistant than current materials.

As Japan faces increasing global competition in the so-called "semiconductor war," next-generation technologies such as diamond semiconductors may offer the country a vital breakthrough. With an eye toward rebuilding both Fukushima and Japan's high-tech reputation, Hoshikawa envisions a future where such advanced technologies contribute to the emergence of "future cities" powered by resilient infrastructure.

His bold vision reflects the broader hope that disaster recovery can become a catalyst for industrial reinvention—turning the site of a national crisis into a hub of futuristic innovation.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Emperor and Empress Arrive in Mongolia for First Official Visit

The Emperor and Empress have arrived in Mongolia for their first official visit to the country as Japan’s imperial couple.

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Diamond Semiconductors to Revive Japan as Tech Power?

Aiming to revive Japan's status as a semiconductor powerhouse, Hoshikawa Naohisa, CEO of Okuma Diamond Devices, is leading the development of what is being called the "ultimate semiconductor"—a diamond-based device capable of withstanding extreme heat and radiation.

Flying Car Demonstrations Set to Resume at Osaka Expo

A flying car demonstration at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, which had been suspended due to a mid-flight incident, is expected to resume soon.

Next-Generation Neutrino Detector Unveiled in Gifu

A next-generation neutrino observation facility, the Hyper-Kamiokande, was unveiled to the media on June 28th in Hida City, Gifu Prefecture. Located 600 meters underground in the Kamioka area, it is a new experimental facility of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, designed to detect neutrinos emitted from a research center 295 kilometers away in Ibaraki Prefecture.

H2A Rocket’s Final Launch

H2A Rocket No. 50, the final unit of Japan’s long-running flagship launch vehicle series, was successfully launched in the early hours of June 29th from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

SoftBank to Launch Flying Base Station

SoftBank announced on June 26th that it will begin pre-commercial services next year for its airborne mobile base station known as HAPS (High Altitude Platform Station), with plans to expand the service nationwide by 2026.

World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.