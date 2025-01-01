Diamond Semiconductors to Revive Japan as Tech Power?

TOKYO, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - Aiming to revive Japan's status as a semiconductor powerhouse, Hoshikawa Naohisa, CEO of Okuma Diamond Devices, is leading the development of what is being called the "ultimate semiconductor"—a diamond-based device capable of withstanding extreme heat and radiation.

Unlike conventional silicon semiconductors, diamond semiconductors can operate in harsh conditions such as temperatures of 500°C and are said to offer radiation resistance up to 10,000 times greater than existing materials.

Hoshikawa's devices are expected to become critical components in the decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, considered one of the most challenging environments in the world. Mass production is set to begin shortly, with an eye not only on nuclear applications but also on broader sectors including space exploration and next-generation industries.

These semiconductors are developed from synthetic diamonds produced at a repurposed elementary school in Okuma Town, Fukushima Prefecture—an area deeply affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster. Hoshikawa and his team have established a fully integrated system, designing and manufacturing diamond semiconductors in-house.

In a guided tour of the lab, Hoshikawa showed how silicon is replaced with diamond in the core of the semiconductor. Because traditional silicon-based semiconductors begin to fail at around 150°C, the ability of diamond to withstand roughly 500°C opens the door to applications in extreme environments.

One of the primary missions of this technology is its use in the removal of highly radioactive fuel debris at the Fukushima plant. Hoshikawa demonstrated a prototype device, highlighting how diamond semiconductors will be essential in building equipment that can function under intense radiation—up to 10,000 times more resistant than current materials.

As Japan faces increasing global competition in the so-called "semiconductor war," next-generation technologies such as diamond semiconductors may offer the country a vital breakthrough. With an eye toward rebuilding both Fukushima and Japan's high-tech reputation, Hoshikawa envisions a future where such advanced technologies contribute to the emergence of "future cities" powered by resilient infrastructure.

His bold vision reflects the broader hope that disaster recovery can become a catalyst for industrial reinvention—turning the site of a national crisis into a hub of futuristic innovation.

Source: テレ東BIZ