Unexploded Bomb Found at Former Ryukyu Royal Residence

NAHA, Jul 08 (News On Japan) - An unexploded bomb found last month at the former Nakagusuku Palace site in Shuri, Naha City—once the residence of the Ryukyu Kingdom’s crown prince and now undergoing restoration alongside Shuri Castle—was safely disposed of on July 6th.

Last month, a 125-kilogram American-made bomb was found in the palace’s inner precinct area.

A public evacuation alert was issued ahead of the disposal work, which was carried out by the Japan Self-Defense Forces. Approximately 2,300 residents were asked to evacuate, with city officials going door-to-door from around 8:30 a.m. to urge people to leave. Traffic restrictions were also put in place within a 250-meter radius of the site.

The disposal operation involved removing the bomb's fuse and was completed safely about two hours after the evacuation began.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV