Japan Forms New Task Force to Tackle Crimes Linked to Foreigners

TOKYO, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - The government has launched a new command organization under the Cabinet Secretariat to oversee foreign resident policies, aiming to strengthen responses to crimes and nuisance behavior involving foreigners.

Prime Minister Ishiba stated, "I want the team to work on identifying concerning foreigner-related activities, developing an information infrastructure shared by national and local governments, and reviewing the implementation of various systems."

Policy challenges include stricter screening for converting foreign driver’s licenses into Japanese ones—known as the "gaimen kirikae" system—and measures to curb speculative real estate purchases by foreigners. These issues have also become focal points in the House of Councillors election scheduled for July 20th.

The administration aims to demonstrate a cross-ministerial approach as part of its broader foreign resident policy strategy.

