Suspect Admits Intent to Kill Several HKT Members

FUKUOKA, Dec 20 (News On Japan) - A man arrested in connection with the stabbing of two people in Fukuoka has told investigators that he intended to kill multiple members of the idol group HKT, according to sources close to the investigation.

Yamaguchi Naoya, who is unemployed, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a male staff member at the HKT48 Theater in Fukuoka City in the left chest with a kitchen knife on December 14.

Investigative sources say Yamaguchi has since made statements to the effect that he “thought about killing several HKT members” and that he “targeted a location with weak security.”

Police have confirmed that Yamaguchi was seen loitering around the area from the day before the incident and are treating the attack as a premeditated crime, continuing their investigation into the circumstances leading up to the stabbings.

Previously: HKT48 Groupie Taken Into Custody for Attempted Murder

Source: FNN

