Two People Stabbed at Fukuoka Mall

FUKUOKA, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - A woman attending a live performance and a male event staff member for HKT48 were stabbed by a man wielding what appeared to be a knife at a commercial complex in Fukuoka City on the evening of December 14th, with police confirming that both victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening as officers later began questioning a man in his thirties believed to have fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at a facility in Jigyohama in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward, where the suspect reportedly approached the two victims near the venue and stabbed them before escaping.

A person who had been inside the seventh-floor theater said police officers were already combing the premises when audience members stepped outside, adding that it was frightening to learn such an incident had occurred.

Police later announced that they were interviewing a man in his thirties in connection with the attack and had also recovered a knife believed to be the weapon used.

Source: TBS

Heavy Snow in Hokkaido Causes Power Outages

Hokkaido is facing severe winter weather on December 15th as a low-pressure system with a frontal zone brings blizzard conditions to northern Japan, with heavy snow triggering power outages and transport disruptions that have begun to affect daily life across the region.

Otsu Festival Parade Gets UNESCO Approval

Otsu’s centuries-old festival tradition has been approved for inscription on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant recognition of the cultural and communal value of the Otsu Festival’s Hikiyama parade.

Bear Chosen as Kanji of the Year

The Kanji of the Year for 2025 was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto on December 12th, with the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation selecting the character for bear for the first time after nationwide sightings, record-high damage and injuries.

Akita Train Derails And Overturns, Injuring Driver

A train running on the Akita Nairiku Jukan Railway derailed and overturned near Kayakusa Station in Kitaakita City on the morning of December 12th, with the incident reported to police and fire authorities shortly before 6:50 a.m.

Kitagawa and Sakaguchi Receive Nobel Medals

The Nobel Prize award ceremony was held on the evening of December 10th, or early on December 11th in Japan, at the Stockholm Concert Hall, where King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden presented the highest honors — the medal and certificate — to Osaka University specially appointed professor Shimon Sakaguchi, 74, the recipient of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, and Kyoto University distinguished professor Susumu Kitagawa, 74, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

Osaka's Korea Town Transformed by Vietnamese and Nepalese Communities

Ikuno Ward in Osaka, long known as a community shaped by Korean residents, is undergoing a significant transformation as the number of foreign nationals rises and the origins of its population diversify across roughly 80 countries. Nearly one in five of the ward’s 130,000 residents now hold foreign nationality, with recent growth driven in particular by arrivals from Vietnam and Nepal.

Police on Alert as Yamaguchi-gumi Leadership Assembles

Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest crime syndicate and a designated organized crime group under special anti-conflict measures in Hyogo Prefecture and other regions, convened a meeting in Shizuoka City’s Shimizu Ward on December 13th.

Geiko and Maiko Begin Year-End Ritual

In Kyoto’s Gion district, the annual ritual known as Kotohajime, when preparations for the New Year formally begin, took place on December 13th as geiko and maiko visited their teachers to offer thanks for the past year and convey greetings for the year ahead.

Mother Reports Sister Stabbing Younger Sibling

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her younger sister in the back with a kitchen knife at their home in Kisarazu on the night of December 13th.

Graffiti Found on One of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges

A series of graffiti markings discovered along the shores of Lake Biwa has drawn sharp criticism from local residents after damage was found on a site long regarded as one of Japan’s Three Famous Bridges, adding to a growing number of defacements occurring at renowned destinations across the country.

