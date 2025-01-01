Two People Stabbed at Fukuoka Mall

FUKUOKA, Dec 15 (News On Japan) - A woman attending a live performance and a male event staff member for HKT48 were stabbed by a man wielding what appeared to be a knife at a commercial complex in Fukuoka City on the evening of December 14th, with police confirming that both victims sustained injuries that were not life-threatening as officers later began questioning a man in his thirties believed to have fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. at a facility in Jigyohama in Fukuoka’s Chuo Ward, where the suspect reportedly approached the two victims near the venue and stabbed them before escaping.

A person who had been inside the seventh-floor theater said police officers were already combing the premises when audience members stepped outside, adding that it was frightening to learn such an incident had occurred.

Police later announced that they were interviewing a man in his thirties in connection with the attack and had also recovered a knife believed to be the weapon used.

Source: TBS