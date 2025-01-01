Tottori and Shimane Quake Triggers Liquefaction

Tottori, Jan 08 (News On Japan) - More than a day after a strong earthquake struck Tottori and Shimane prefectures on January 6th, with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 5, disruptions including water outages are still affecting local communities.

Fuji TV’s “It!” program obtained footage from the moment the quake hit, revealing intense shaking at a popular tourist site.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake, which registered a maximum seismic intensity of upper 5 in parts of Tottori and Shimane on January 6th, was captured by a live camera showing violent movement at the so-called “Betafumi-zaka,” a steep slope that became a tourist attraction after appearing in a television commercial.

The slope is part of the Eshima Ohashi Bridge, which connects Matsue in Shimane Prefecture with Sakaiminato in Tottori Prefecture. The bridge rises to about 45 meters at its highest point and is known for its extremely steep gradient, often described as requiring drivers to press the accelerator to the floor.

Live camera footage from the moment the bridge was hit by the upper-5 shaking shows the entire structure swaying heavily, forcing vehicles on the bridge to brake and come to a stop. The strong shaking continued for more than 40 seconds, with cars resuming movement only after the tremors subsided.

In Minatoyama Park in Yonago, Tottori Prefecture, the earthquake triggered liquefaction at several locations, including areas near playground equipment.

A reporting team visited the site on January 7th with city officials, confirming that ground believed to have undergone liquefaction had collapsed in places, exposing hollow spaces beneath the surface.

A city official explained that the area was originally reclaimed land, and that the earthquake loosened the ground, allowing groundwater to rise to the surface.

The liquefied sections of the park are currently closed to the public. Restoration work began on January 7th, and the city plans to reopen the area once safety has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, in Nanbu Town, Tottori Prefecture, where strong shaking caused water outages, water supply operations began after a night had passed since the quake.

In Nanbu, about 1,000 households have been without running water since the night of January 6th, and there is still no clear timeline for full restoration.

One resident said, “All I feel is anxiety. I keep wondering how long this will last. I have children, so it’s especially worrying.”

At an elementary school in Sakaiminato, cracks were found in window glass and within the school building itself as a result of the earthquake. Despite the damage, the city says the school’s opening ceremony scheduled for January 9th will proceed as planned.

