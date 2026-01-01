News On Japan
Electric Passenger Boat Service to Connect Central Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Mitsui Fudosan has announced that it will begin regular operations of electric passenger boats in April, marking what the company says will be the first scheduled service of its kind in Japan and positioning water transport as a new pillar of urban mobility tied to its real estate developments.

The electric passenger boats will run between Nihonbashi and Toyosu, connecting central Tokyo with the waterfront area in about 20 minutes, with plans to operate roughly 30 services a day. The Nihonbashi boarding point will be located at a disaster-prevention pier in Chuo Ward, while the Toyosu terminal will be situated near the Arcardock area of LaLaport Toyosu, one of the commercial complexes operated by Mitsui Fudosan. The company is positioning the route for a wide range of uses, including commuting, shopping, and tourism, as part of an effort to make waterborne transport a practical daily option rather than a niche sightseeing service.

The vessels, named Nihonbashi e-LINER 01 and 02, are designed to be quiet and low in vibration, offering a smoother ride than conventional boats. Each boat can carry around 60 passengers and is equipped with amenities such as Wi-Fi, power outlets, wheelchair-accessible restrooms, and space for bicycles, reflecting a focus on convenience and accessibility. The boats will be charged using dedicated power supply facilities installed at Mitsui Fudosan’s Toyosu commercial site, and a single charge is expected to allow more than eight hours of continuous operation, enabling frequent daily services without interim charging.

Mitsui Fudosan has said the Nihonbashi–Toyosu route is intended to serve as a core segment of a broader water transport network. The company plans to add a new pier in Tsukiji as redevelopment of the area progresses, with the aim of expanding routes and strengthening links between key urban districts along Tokyo’s waterways. By integrating transport infrastructure with its real estate portfolio, the company hopes to increase foot traffic to its properties while contributing to lower-emission urban transport.

Nan’ō of Mitsui Fudosan said, “By connecting different parts of the city, more people will be encouraged to visit urban areas, and we want to revitalize this initiative by strengthening the mutually value-enhancing relationship between our real estate business and waterborne transport.”

Source: テレ東BIZ

