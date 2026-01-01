Osaka Tower Hosts Traditional Bean Toss

OSAKA, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - A traditional “fukumame” bean-tossing event was held on February 1st at Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka’s Naniwa Ward, ahead of the Setsubun festival, drawing crowds eager to invite good fortune a little early.

Marking its 70th year, the event saw television personality Yukino Saito and others scatter around 1,000 bags of roasted soybeans, known as “fukumame,” from the tower.

One visitor said, “I stretched my arms out and grabbed them with energy. I want everything to go well this year.”

Those who attended welcomed an early taste of “fuku,” or good fortune, as they took part in the seasonal tradition.

Source: YOMIURI