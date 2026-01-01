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World's Oldest Singing Duo Earns Guinness World Record

Jul 30, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA - An 88-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman based in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest professional singing duo.

Shin Egao Stars, formed by Hachiro Minato, 88, and Kaori Chigusa, 84, challenged the record in the oldest singing duo category.

To qualify, the pair were required to be active professional singers and to have performed at least 20 live shows during the past five years. An official Guinness World Records adjudicator reviewed their record and assessed a live singing performance.

"You have successfully been certified by Guinness World Records. Congratulations," the adjudicator said.

"I simply devoted myself to following Minato and wanted to repay him through singing. That was all," Chigusa said.

"I want to keep going beyond the age of 100," Minato said. "This was possible because everyone has shown us such precious affection."

The duo, long familiar to audiences in Yaizu, is now beginning a new chapter as Guinness World Record holders.

Source: SBSnews6

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