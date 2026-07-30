News On Japan
Entertainment

World Cosplayers Pay Courtesy Visit as Nagoya Summit Opens July 31

Jul 30, 2026 | News On Japan

Cosplayers representing 10 countries and regions visited Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura and Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on July 29 ahead of the World Cosplay Summit, one of the world's largest cosplay events, which opens in Nagoya on July 31.

Omura welcomed the visitors dressed as Muzan Kibutsuji, a character from the popular anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."

"Bow your heads and kneel. Prostrate yourselves before me," Omura said, quoting the character.

Hirosawa appeared dressed as Himmel the Hero from the popular anime series "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

The World Cosplay Summit will be held at venues across Nagoya for three days from July 31, featuring stage performances, parades and other events involving cosplayers.

Source: CBC

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Heat, Outages and Shortages Deepen Kumamoto Quake Crisis

The death toll from the powerful Kumamoto earthquake rose to 30 as of 12:30 p.m. on July 30, including people whose deaths were still being investigated for a possible connection to the disaster, while rescue crews continued searching collapsed buildings and other damaged sites.

Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Make Closest Approach to Japan Next Week

Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) is forecast to intensify into a violent storm before approaching the Ogasawara Islands early next week, while a possible westward shift in its track is raising concern over potential effects in western Japan and Kyushu.

Five Dead as Search Continues at Aeon Mall

Five people have been confirmed dead, one person remains in cardiopulmonary arrest and another person is being rescued after a powerful explosion devastated Aeon Mall Kumamoto following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on July 28.

Typhoon No. 13 Forecast to Reach Violent Strength Before Approaching Ogasawara Islands

Typhoon No. 13 (Dolphin) continued to intensify over the Marshall Islands on July 29 and is forecast to become a violent typhoon by July 31 before approaching the Ogasawara Islands early next week, potentially bringing severe winds, high waves and other effects to Japanese territory.

Kumamoto Earthquake Death Toll Rises to 13

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on July 29 that 13 people had died following the powerful earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7 in Kumamoto Prefecture, including cases still being investigated for a possible connection to the disaster.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

World Cosplayers Pay Courtesy Visit as Nagoya Summit Opens July 31

Cosplayers representing 10 countries and regions visited Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura and Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on July 29 ahead of the World Cosplay Summit, one of the world's largest cosplay events, which opens in Nagoya on July 31.

World's Oldest Singing Duo Earns Guinness World Record

An 88-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman based in Yaizu, Shizuoka Prefecture, have been certified by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest professional singing duo.

TikTok事務所の役割と仕組み：クリエイター経済を支える新しいマネジメントモデル

近年、TikTokは単なるショート動画プラットフォームから、世界中のクリエイターが収益を得る「クリエイター経済」の中心へと進化しています。

Japan's Latest Capsule Toy Craze

Small "marker charms" attached to umbrellas, plastic bottles and other everyday items are becoming a major capsule toy trend in Japan, attracting not only younger consumers but also adults drawn to their practicality, affordability and collectible appeal.

Ainu Summer Festival Opens in New York

An Ainu Summer Festival showcasing the Indigenous people's diverse traditions opened at the Japan Society in New York on July 22, bringing artists, cultural practitioners and educators from Hokkaido to the United States in a major international tribute to pioneering Ainu leader Shigeru Kayano.

Kabuki-za Revives Classic Summer Ghost Story

One of Japan's most celebrated ghost stories will return to Tokyo's Kabuki-za theater in August, with Bando Minosuke and Onoe Ukon portraying a husband and wife whose greed unleashes consequences more terrifying than the spirits haunting their home.

Tokyo’s Broadway: The Forgotten Cinema District

A black-and-white photograph taken in 1955 has revealed how Tokyo's Kinshicho district once resembled a sprawling movie set, with theaters, restaurants and drinking establishments packed into an entertainment quarter that drew crowds from across the city's eastern neighborhoods.

Fandom Takes Japan By Storm

Japan’s booming "oshi-katsu" culture, in which fans devote themselves to supporting favorite celebrities, athletes, characters and other interests, has grown into an estimated 3.8 trillion yen market, but some enthusiasts are taking multiple jobs, restricting meals and falling deeply into debt to sustain their spending.