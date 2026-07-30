World Cosplayers Pay Courtesy Visit as Nagoya Summit Opens July 31

Cosplayers representing 10 countries and regions visited Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura and Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa on July 29 ahead of the World Cosplay Summit, one of the world's largest cosplay events, which opens in Nagoya on July 31.

Omura welcomed the visitors dressed as Muzan Kibutsuji, a character from the popular anime series "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba."

"Bow your heads and kneel. Prostrate yourselves before me," Omura said, quoting the character.

Hirosawa appeared dressed as Himmel the Hero from the popular anime series "Frieren: Beyond Journey's End."

The World Cosplay Summit will be held at venues across Nagoya for three days from July 31, featuring stage performances, parades and other events involving cosplayers.

Source: CBC