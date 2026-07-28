TOKYO - Small "marker charms" attached to umbrellas, plastic bottles and other everyday items are becoming a major capsule toy trend in Japan, attracting not only younger consumers but also adults drawn to their practicality, affordability and collectible appeal.

The charms serve as easily recognizable markers while also functioning as accessories that can be changed to suit a person's mood or style.

A woman in her 30s said she often buys several because she can switch them from day to day as if they were fashion accessories. A woman in her 40s said exchanging charms with other collectors makes it easier to complete a full set, while a woman in her 50s said their low prices mean losing one does not feel like a major setback.

The boom has also given rise to "gacha books," a variation on traditional sticker albums. Collectors fill small transparent ring-bound pouches with charms obtained from capsule toy machines and carry them around, sometimes trading items with friends in much the same way children exchange stickers.

Another growing trend is known as "gacha packing," in which collectors arrange their favorite charms inside clear pouches to create personalized accessories.

Japan's capsule toy market has expanded rapidly in recent years. According to the Japan Capsule Toy Association, the country now has more than 900 specialist stores, while the market has nearly tripled over the past four years to approximately 196 billion yen.

The figure is equivalent to each person in Japan purchasing four or five capsule toys a year, the association said.

Marker charms have emerged as one of the most popular categories.

Minami Uezono, a public relations representative for LULUARQ, which operates the Gacha Gacha no Mori capsule toy chain, said the charms are popular because they can be attached to a wide variety of objects, are affordable and come in an extensive range of designs.

Many cost about 300 yen, making them easy to purchase repeatedly, while the large number of variations encourages consumers to collect complete sets.

Gacha Gacha no Mori said its Shinjuku store alone carries about 600 types of marker accessories at any given time.

Companies are also increasingly using the charms for collaborations and promotional campaigns.

Iwashita Foods sells a charm featuring Iwashita no Shinshoga mascot Iwashika-chan for 400 yen per capsule. The item is currently available at Minami-machida Grandberry Park.

A company representative said the charm sold five times as many units as a 300-yen button badge during peak periods, with sales reaching as many as 170 units in a single day.

Clothing brand Tabasa and Karel Capek Tea Shop will also offer charms as gifts during a joint promotional event beginning August 1 at Tabasa's Ginza flagship store and the Karel Capek Tea Shop in Yurakucho ITOCiA.

A representative said the companies selected marker charms as promotional items because of their strong popularity and the wide variety of ways they can be used.

Source: TBS