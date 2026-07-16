News On Japan
Entertainment

Japan’s Content Industry Booms

Jul 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan’s content market has reached a record high as companies increasingly transform popular characters and stories into immersive experiences that allow fans to step inside the worlds of their favorite works.

Hotel Floria Tokyo, an immersive Sanrio attraction, opened in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district on July 15. After checking in at reception, visitors enter a fantasy hotel filled with rooms and settings inspired by Sanrio characters.

The attraction features 11 areas where visitors can experience the atmosphere surrounding their favorite characters. These include a warm, gentle room reflecting My Melody’s personality and a beach recreated with a giant screen and real sand.

Tatsuya Yoshioka, an executive officer at Sony Creative Products, said the attraction offers an experience rarely seen in Japan. "One of the main attractions is that visitors can immerse themselves in the characters’ worlds while taking a room tour featuring Sanrio characters, which led us to organize this event," he said.

The expansion of characters and creative works into physical experiences is becoming an important part of the intellectual property business. Japan’s content market exceeded 15 trillion yen in 2024, its largest size on record.

China’s market is considerably larger, exceeding 40 trillion yen, nearly three times the size of Japan’s.

BilibiliWorld, one of Asia’s largest exhibitions covering anime, manga and games, opened in Shanghai on July 10 with about 170 participating companies. Large numbers of cosplayers began arriving at the venue early in the morning.

Visitors appeared in costumes including Kamen Rider Agito’s Shining Form and Kanao Tsuyuri from Demon Slayer, enjoying the event in outfits inspired by their favorite characters.

About 400,000 tickets sold out in just two minutes. Fans gathered around a giant Gundam display, while visitors at the Sanrio booth took photographs with characters.

At the Demon Slayer booth, participants could experience a training exercise using motion-capture technology, with artificial intelligence determining how successfully they completed the challenge.

Japanese content continues to attract strong support in China even as worsening relations between Japan and China have prevented some Japanese anime and movies from being screened.

Industry officials say events such as BilibiliWorld are important for maintaining long-term interest in Japanese works.

Shizuka Kurosaki, general manager of Aniplex’s China operations, said the company spent considerable time preparing the exhibition because it places great importance on ensuring that audiences continue to love its works. "We are displaying our content in this form again, and we want to continue these efforts," she said.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Imperial House Law Revision Clears Upper House Hurdle

A bill to revise the Imperial House Law was approved by an Upper House special committee on July 16, paving the way for its expected enactment on July 17.

Protest Held Against Japan Flag Protection Bill

A protest against Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was held in Tokyo's Shibuya district on July 16 as public concern grew over a bill that would impose criminal penalties for damaging the Japanese flag.

Tobu Railway Introduces Walk-Through Facial Recognition

Tobu Railway has introduced walk-through facial recognition ticket gates at Ikebukuro and Kami-Itabashi stations on the Tobu Tojo Line, allowing registered commuters to enter without presenting a ticket or IC card.

Nichirei System Failure Disrupts KFC and Major Retailers

A system failure at frozen food giant Nichirei has disrupted shipments and logistics, raising the risk of product shortages and temporary closures at some Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants while also affecting major supermarket and retail chains.

Katsuragawa Selected for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension

Officials from the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party have agreed to adopt the Katsuragawa plan for the Obama-Kyoto route of the Hokuriku Shinkansen extension from Tsuruga in Fukui Prefecture to Shin-Osaka.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Entertainment NEWS

Japan’s Content Industry Booms

Japan’s content market has reached a record high as companies increasingly transform popular characters and stories into immersive experiences that allow fans to step inside the worlds of their favorite works.

Yoshiki (X Japan) | The Magnificent Others with Billy Corgan

Billy Corgan welcomes legendary musician, composer, and X Japan co-founder Yoshiki for a conversation about creativity, rebellion, and building something that refuses to follow the rules.

Ranpei's Madness EXPLAINED・ Ranpei Monogurui (1753)

Today we have a look at the 1753 jidaimono play Ranpei Monogurui ("Ranpei's Madness"), originally from the puppet theatre drama Yamatogana Ariwara Keizu, written by the playwrights Asada Icchō, Namiki Senryū II and Toyotake Jinroku.

Circle Generator Minecraft: Build With a Circle Chart

Building a circle in Minecraft without help is a geometry problem most players don’t want to solve.

Murakami Fans Celebrate First New Book in Three Years

Haruki Murakami’s first new book in about three years went on sale on July 3, drawing large crowds of fans to bookstores in Tokyo from late at night, even as neighborhood bookstores across Japan continue to struggle with a shrinking market.

Biggest Cosplay Festival in Osaka: Osaka Street Festa

Possibly the biggest Cosplay Festival in Japan is now here in Osaka!

PlayStation to End Disc-Based Game Software Production

Sony Interactive Entertainment said it will stop producing physical disc versions of new PlayStation games released from January 2028, shifting sales of new titles entirely to downloadable editions.

Inside Japan’s Men’s Underground Idol Scene

Japan’s men’s underground idol scene is drawing scrutiny after a legal revision targeting host clubs left what industry insiders describe as a gray zone where some performers use intimate fan services and costly perks to generate large sums of money.