Oigawa Railway Bets on Thomas and Percy

SHIZUOKA, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - Oigawa Railway, where around half of its entire line has remained out of service for more than three years due to typhoon damage, is pressing ahead with a long and difficult recovery plan toward full reopening in the spring of 2029, as its president—known as a “local railway revival specialist”—makes a painful but strategic decision to prioritize commercially viable steam locomotives while keeping a small margin for dreams.

The railway has been partially suspended since typhoon damage in 2022 left the section between Kawane-Onsen Sasamado Station and Senzu Station impassable, with restoration work only set to begin in earnest from the end of 2025, making a full reopening unlikely before the spring of 2029.

As trial and error continues toward that goal, President Akira Toritsuka, who took office in June 2024, has introduced a series of initiatives aimed at keeping the struggling line relevant and financially afloat. Toritsuka has earned a reputation as a “railway revival contractor” after rebuilding regional lines such as Echigo Tokimeki Railway in Niigata and Isumi Railway in Chiba.

One such initiative was a special dining car tour held in December 2025, during which passengers enjoyed boxed meals made with Shizuoka ingredients while riding a steam locomotive through the mountainous region, an experience designed to combine scenery, nostalgia, and local cuisine. Toritsuka personally welcomed guests aboard the refurbished dining car, signaling his hands-on approach to rebuilding the railway’s appeal.

Toritsuka’s larger vision is to revive the spirit of Japan’s former “Blue Train” sleeper services in Shizuoka, arguing that regions associated with iconic trains become destinations in themselves. As part of that strategy, the railway introduced refurbished 12-series passenger cars once used by Japanese National Railways and JR, and in January 2026 successfully operated its first overnight train tour, departing in the evening and running until the following morning over repeated round trips on the Oigawa Main Line.

The roughly 14-hour journey, evoking the atmosphere of classic overnight steam travel, drew railway enthusiasts from across the country, including visitors from as far as northern Hokkaido, many of whom said the experience allowed them to relive the romance of Showa-era night trains.

However, as these ideas were taking shape, the company faced a serious setback in 2025 when multiple steam locomotives broke down in quick succession, including one of its traditional black engines and the popular Thomas the Tank Engine-themed locomotive, dealing a heavy blow to operations and revenue.

With passenger numbers heavily dependent on the Thomas brand, Oigawa Railway decided to concentrate its limited operational resources on just two steam locomotives—Thomas and Percy—both of which remain serviceable, a move that will temporarily sideline the classic black steam locomotive from the line.

The decision comes as the railway continues to post losses in the post-pandemic era, forcing management to confront harsh financial realities. Toritsuka described the choice as unavoidable, saying that while management must prioritize reality above all else, a railway that offers no sense of hope or imagination will eventually lose public interest.

According to Toritsuka, reality accounts for about 95% of management decisions, but the remaining 5% must be reserved for dreams, allowing the railway to inspire passengers without letting ambition undermine its footing.

Looking ahead, Oigawa Railway plans to reopen sections of the line gradually from around the autumn of 2027, with full operations targeted for the spring of 2029, at which point it aims to restore another black steam locomotive currently under refurbishment, ultimately operating a three-engine lineup of Thomas, Percy, and a traditional steam locomotive.

